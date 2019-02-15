MCHS finishes 2-0 this week

The Morgan City Lady Tigers finished the week 2-0 on the bowling lanes with wins against Ellender and Berwick.

Monday, Morgan City defeated Ellender 15.5-11.5 at Bowl South in Houma.

Mackenzi Amador led Morgan City with a 542 series, while Juliet Thibodeaux had a 506 series. Kameron Patureau added a 168 game.

Wednesday, Morgan City defeated Berwick 22-5 at Charlie’s Lanes in Morgan City.

Amador led Morgan City with a 615 series (190, 181, 244). It was her first 600 series. Thibodeaux added a 585 series (182, 233, 170) and Patureau, a 502 series (189, 156, 157).

Berwick girls

split games

The Berwick Lady Panthers split their contests this week, defeating Vandebilt Catholic Monday but falling to Morgan City Wednesday.

Monday, Berwick topped Vandebilt Catholic 17-10 at Charlie’s Lanes in Morgan City.

Jaci Lynch led the Lady Panthers with games of 142 and 141.

Wednesday, Berwick fell to Morgan City 22-5 at Charlie’s Lanes.

Lynch led Berwick with a 476 series, including games of 165 and 192.

Panthers finish 2-0

The Berwick Panthers finished the week 2-0 with wins against Vandebilt Catholic and Morgan City.

Monday, Berwick defeated Vandebilt Catholic 20-7 at Charlie’s Lanes in Morgan City.

Kyle Valdez led Berwick with a 600 series (212, 182, 206). Other Berwick boys bowlers were Isaiah Williams with a 222 game, Cameron Kelly, with games of 192 and 167; Scott Price, with games of 170 and 169; and Micah Lodrigue, a 190 game.

Wednesday, Berwick defeated Morgan City 19-8 at Charlie’s Lanes.

Valdez led Berwick with a 583 series (169, 223, 191), while Williams had a 542 series (169, 215) and Kelly, a 541 series (171, 205, 161). Other Berwick bowlers were Lodrigue with a 186 effort and Price with a 180 game.

Tigers split contests

The Morgan City Tigers split their contests this week, defeating Ellender Monday and falling to Berwick Wednesday.

Monday, Morgan City defeated Ellender 19.5-7.5 at Bowl South in Houma.

Devin Mayon led Morgan City with a 605 series (203, 201, 201), while Ryan Armond added a 565 series (186, 230). Devin Hidalgo added two games of 162.

Wednesday, Berwick defeated Morgan City 19-8 at Charlie’s Lanes.

Mayon led Morgan City with a 560 series (160, 210, 190). Other Morgan City bowlers were Armond, 500 series (180, 182) and Devin Hidalgo, a 494 series (162, 181).

CCHS boys fall

The Central Catholic Eagles fell to Thibodaux 17.5-9.5 at Charlie’s Lanes Monday.

Owen DeHart led Central Catholic with a 165 game.