MCHS Fancy Dancers excel at state competition

The Morgan City High School Fancy Dancers competed in the Louisiana State Dance Drill Team Championships earlier this month. The squad finished third in both Pom and Hip Hop and fifth in both High Kick and Open routines. Team members are, front row from left, Director Courtney Matherne, Aaliyah Davis (lieutenant), Mackenley Landry (captain), Ashanta Williams (captain) and Sadie Adams (lieutenant). On the second row are Paytin Taylor, Emily Allemond, A'myria Williams, Nyla Morse, Trysten Tallada, Madison Connolly, Sarai Richardson and Jordyn Nesbitt. (Submitted Photo/Courtney Matherne)