MCHS beats Capitol

Morgan City High School routed Capital 65-15 in first-day action at Broadmoor’s tournament in Baton Rouge.

The Lady Tigers led 19-0 after a quarter, 39-4 at the half and 56-9 after three quarters.

Alisha Singleton led Morgan City with 18 points to lead three Lady Tigers in double figures. Other Morgan City scorers were Nynesha Webb, 13 points; Sh’Diamond Holly, 11; Hayley Crappell, eight; Nikeshia Paddio, six; Hailey Lewis, four; Anaria Clark, three; Indearia Chenevert, two; and India Richardson, one.

Morgan City’s home game Friday against Hahnville has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The Lady Tigers (4-6) will return to action in Broadmoor’s tournament when it faces Belaire at 1:30 p.m. and Broadmoor at 4:30 p.m.

Morgan City soccer

games cancelled

Morgan City High School’s soccer games with Beau Chene Friday night have been cancelled.

The Tigers (2-4-2) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face St. Charles Catholic, while the Lady Tigers (3-6-1) won’t hit the field again until they, along with the Tigers, compete in Terrebonne’s Tournament.