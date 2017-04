Morgan City High School's Josh Lorenzo connects on one of his two home runs Friday. Lorenzo finished 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs Friday, and Morgan City held off Ellender, 7-6, in Morgan City in District 7-4A action. Morgan City finished the weekend with a sweep of the Patriots defeating Ellender Saturday, 19-0, and 12-5, in a doubleheader in Houma. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Mico Aloisio)