MCHS and Hanson each looking for 1st win in Friday matchup

Morgan City and Hanson Memorial High schools will meet Friday at 7 p.m. in Franklin as both teams will be looking for their first win of the season.

Morgan City is 0-3 to start the season, falling to Berwick, White Castle and, most recently, Erath, 35-7, a week ago.

Meanwhile, Hanson is 0-2, and the Tigers have yet to score a point in the regular season. Hanson fell to St. John, 48-0, in week one and to Westminster, 14-0, on Sept. 20. The Tigers didn’t have a week two game, according to their Louisiana High School Athletic Association schedule.

A week ago against Erath, Morgan City fell behind 35-0 at halftime.

The Tigers scored their lone touchdown on Dylan Tingle’s 25-yard run.

The scoring drive came after Morgan City recovered an Erath fumble in the Tigers’ red zone.

Tingle leads Morgan City’s run game this season with seven carries for 107 yards and a score.

Khai Hartley has completed 8 of 24 passes for 66 yards with two interceptions.

Devonta Grogan is Morgan City’s top receiver with three catches for 65 yards.

Against Westminster, Hanson had 106 yards of offense

The Tigers did have the ball deep in Westminster territory, but the Crusaders made several goal-line stands on defense.

Additional reporting by The (Opelousas) Daily World.