Mancuso leads MCHS' All-District 7-4A football seelections

Morgan City High School’s Mitchell Mancuso led the Tigers’ All-District 7-4A football selections this postseason.

Mancuso was named to the second-team both as an athlete and a linebacker.

The Tigers had five honorable mention selections: running back Kerwin Francois, wide receiver Deondre Grogan, offensive lineman Tai Nguyen, defensive lineman Jeremiah Rink and defensive back Taaj Delaune.

District champion Assumption earned two of the three individual honors as senior defensive lineman Josh Ratcliff was named the district’s Defensive Most Valuable Player, while Assumption’s Tony Pain is the league’s Coach of the Year.

E.D. White Brandon Legendre was named the district’s Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Below is the complete all-district team:

First Team Offense

TE: Cameron Hebert, Sr., South Terrebonne.

RB: Drew Rios, Sr., Vandebilt Catholic; Terrance Sims, Sr., South Terrebonne; and Javis Stewart, Sr., Assumption.

WR: Peyton Amedee, Sr., E.D. White; Fred Diggs, Sr., Assumption; and Hunter Parfait, So., Ellender.

QB: Tajah Parker, Sr., Assumption.

OL: William Wade, Sr., Vandebilt Catholic; Aaron Benfield, Sr., E.D. White; Jhy Orgeron, Jr., South Lafourche; Gage Boudreaux, Sr., Ellender; and Zane Blanchard, Sr., Assumption.

K: Reid Bourge, Sr., Vandebilt Catholic.

Return, Athlete and MVP: Brandon Legendre, Sr., E.D. White

Coach of the Year: Tony Paine, Assumption.

First Team Defense

DL: John Trapp, Sr., Vandebilt Catholic; Donald Dardar, Sr., South Terrebonne; Josh Ratcliff, Sr., Assumption; and Karson Adams, Sr., E.D. White.

LB: Aaron Barfield, Sr., E.D. White; Chandler Rhodes, Jr., Vandebilt Catholic; Shane Billiot, Sr., South Lafourche; and Jarius Tassin, Assumption.

DB: Peyton Amedee, Sr., E.D. White; Brennan Patterson, Sr., Vandebilt Catholic; Shawn Hall, Sr., Assumption; and Brayden Leonard, Sr., Assumption.

Flex: Nathaniel Long, Sr., South Lafourche.

Punter: Talon Shicksnider, Sr., South Lafourche.

MVP: Josh Ratcliff, Sr., Assumption.

Second Team Offense

TE: Eric Thibodaux, Jr., South Lafourche.

RB: Jahon Johnson, Jr., Ellender; Michael Clement, Sr., E.D. White; and Tyran Cassie, Jr., Assumption.

WR: Ja’Corey Wells, Sr., Vandebilt Catholic; Hunter Porche, So., Vandebilt Catholic; and Cullen Boquet, Sr., South Terrebonne.

OL: Brennan Borne, E.D. White; Kieran Pate, South Lafourche; Brady Picou, South Terrebonne, Willie Howard, Ellender; and Grant Dupaty, Assumption.

K: Miles Loker, E.D. White

Return: Terrence Sims, South Terrebonne.

Athlete: Mitchell Mancuso, Morgan City.

QB: Brock Bailleaux, Sr., South Lafourche.

Second Team Defense

DL: Lance Rockwood, Sr., Ellender; Dillon Eymard, Sr., South Lafourche; Tra’mond Williams, Jr., Assumption; Andrew Leblanc, Sr., E.D. White; and Dylan Authement, Jr., South Terrebonne.

LB: Jarred Whitrack, Jr., Ellender; Resmond Smith, Sr., Assumption; Mitchell Mancuso, Sr., Morgan City; and Nick Chauvin, Sr., South Terrebonne.

DB: Cortez Smith, Jr., South Terrebonne; Lance Pellegrin, Jr., South Terrebonne; Yukhari Mcdowell, Sr., Ellender; and Zackary Pitre, Sr., South Lafourche.

Punter: Miles Loker, E.D. White

Flex: Ben Toups, E.D. White

Honorable Mention Defense

Morgan City: Jeremiah Rink, defensive line; Taaj Delaune, defensive back;

Honorable Mention Offense

Morgan City: Kerwin Francois, running back; Deondre Grogan, wide receiver; and Tai Nguyen, offensive line.