Madison Prep turned the St. Mary Wolfpack 95-37

LAKE CHARLES _ Top-seed Madison Prep turned back the West St. Mary Wolfpack 95-37 here Wednesday in the Class 2A semifinal playoff game at Burton Coliseum.

“I told my players not to hold their heads down because this is one of the best teams in the state which averaged 100 points a game,” West St. Mary Coach Gary Burrell said. “They are long and athletic and we had our opportunities against them but our shots just didn’t fall. “We’ve had an exciting year where we had three intense games to get here and we did some things no other team has done which can carry over to next season.”

No. 1 Madison Prep jumped out to a 16-8 lead over No. 13 seed West St. Mary at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Chargers went on a 29-7 run for a 45-15 half time cushion. Madison Prep secured a lop-sided 77-26 lead of which they never relinquished after three quarters on the way to the 95-37 win.

WSM was led in scoring by Dunante Charles with 12 points on two 3-pointers, 3 2-pointers and 4 of 4 free throws.

Rounding out the scoring for the Wolfpack were: Scottie Gray, 7; Christopher Snowden, 4; Jessie DeFils, 3; Tywan Polidore, 2; Oshay Phillips, 2; Dondre Johnson, 2; Cameron Blake, 2; Tyran Jones, 2 and Taylin Druilhet, 1.

Four Madison Prep Chargers scored in double figures on the day. Jarion Whitfield led the way with 19 points followed by Joshua Anderson and Joshua LeBlanc with 14 points apiece and Colby Druillion with 10 points.

West St. Mary coach Burrell was extremely proud of the run his team made as well as the support from the communities.

“As a team, we did something no other team had done before. I am also very appreciative of the fan support from Baldwin and Franklin and all the communities,” he said. “Again, we had an exciting year which had three intense games on the way to the semifinals. I’m proud of my players. We did something no other team did and this can carry on to next season.”