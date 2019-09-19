Lumberjacks look to bounce back at Lafayette

For the second straight week, Patterson will hit the road to face an opponent in a higher class as the Lumberjacks will face Class 5A Lafayette High Friday at 7 p.m.

The Lumberjacks will be looking to bounce back after falling to Assumption 34-0 in week two.

“I was really pleased with the way our defense played,” Patterson Coach Don Jones said. “The score doesn’t indicate how well we played. After the first touchdown was called back (on offense), we kind of dropped our heads a little bit and never overcame

that.”

Patterson started backup quarterback Tylon Walton a week ago after starting quarterback Louis Jones was injured in the Lumberjacks’ week one contest. Coach Jones said he thought Walton did a “pretty decent job” against a quality Assumption squad.

This week, Louis Jones will return to his starting quarterback position for the Lumberjacks. “He’s looked pretty good in practice all week, so we feel real good about that,” Coach Jones said

Jones has completed 5 of 12 passes this season for 71 yards with two interceptions, while he has rushed three times for 51 yards.

Lafayette High enters this week’s contest with a 2-0 record with two dominating wins. The Mighty Lions defeated Jeanerette 66-20 in their season opener and St. Martinville 38-7 in week two.

“Anytime you go on the road, especially against a 5A school, it’s going to be a challenge.… We’re going to have our hands full going to Lafayette, but like I said, I feel good about this football team,” Coach Jones said. “I think made vast improvements

up front, strength wise, attitude wise. I really love these kids, and I think when it’s all said and done, we’re going to have a heck of a football team this year.”

From what Coach Jones has seen on film, he said the Mighty Lions like to throw the football a lot.

“They throw it a whole lot more than they run it, but they’re capable of running it,” Coach Jones said.

Quarterback Xan Saunier has completed 17 of 26 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns this season.

“The quarterback’s pretty good at throwing the football, and they have a lot of confidence in him,” Coach Jones said.

The Mighty Lions have three solid receivers, Coach Jones said.

The team’s leading receiver is Kavon Valliere, who has caught three passes for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Running back Derezz Landry has carried the ball 17 times for 171 yards and four scores this season.

Defensively, Lafayette lines up with a four-man front and plays cover 3 behind it.

For Patterson, Kyler Paul leads the run game with 13 carries for 91 yards and a score this season, while Allen Langston has 19 carries for 88 yards.

Kai Schexnayder is the team’s top receiver with seven catches for 62 yards.

Additional reporting by The Houma Courier Sports Correspondent Teddy Renois.