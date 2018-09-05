Local teams on the road in Week 2 due to game switch

All four local teams will be on the road in Week 2 after the West St. Mary-Opelousas game was switched to Donald Gardner Stadium in Opelousas on Friday.

Franklin High, Hanson Memorial and Centerville will all be on the road Friday in non-district action.

In a text, West St. Mary Coach C. J. Armelin announced that the West St. Mary Wolfpack home game against the Opelousas Tigers on Friday night has been switched to an AWAY game at Opelousas Friday with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

West St. Mary (0-1) will now travel to face Opelousas on Friday at 7 p.m. at Donald Gardner Stadium.

The Franklin Hornets (0-1) will take to the road to face the North Vermilion Patriots on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Hanson Memorial Fighting Tigers (0-1) will make the short drive to play the Morgan City Tigers (0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Centerville Bulldogs (1-0) will travel to face Ridgewood on Friday in Week 2 action.

WEST ST. MARY AT OPELOUSAS

According to Head Coach C. J. Armelin, the West St. Mary-Opelousas contest will be played in Opelousas on Friday at 7 p.m.

West St. Mary is coming off a 39-30 home loss to the Abbeville Wildcats last week.

FRANKLIN AT NORTH VERMILION

The Franklin Hornets will take to the road to do battle with the North Vermilion Patriots Friday at 7 p.m.

Franklin, which suffered a 28-14 loss to the Patterson Lumberjacks at J. C. Dry Stadium in the season opener, will travel to face the North Vermilion Patriots on Friday. NVHS moved to 1-0 after pinning a 40-7 loss on the Beau Chene Gators in the season opener.

HANSON MEMORIAL AT MORGAN CITY

The Hanson Memorial Tigers will make the short drive in St. Mary Parish to battle the Morgan City Tigers on Friday at 7 p.m.

Hanson Memorial (0-1) look to rebound from a 45-12 road loss to the St. Edmund Blue Jays last week.

CENTERVILLE AT RIDGEWOOD

The Centerville Bulldogs (1-0) will set their sights on a road game versus Ridgewood Friday in Week 2.

Fresh off a 54-19 season opening victory over Northwood-Lena last week at Bulldog Stadium, CHS will travel to face Ridgewood in Week 2 on Friday at 7 p.m.

During last week’s win, Centerville scored in every quarter to post the 54-19 triumph over Northwood.

Centerville’s Andrew Cuvillier led the way with 14 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns.