Local fishing rodeo has been postponed

Following consultation with Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo board members and local authorities, it was decided that the current threat of flood waters will cause postponement of the Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo until a later date or as scheduled for next year, which will be held June 13, 2020, at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

The event’s golf tournament still is scheduled to continue. It will be held at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild June 7.