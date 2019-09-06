Late score lifts Loreauville past CCHS 19-14

Central Catholic turned the ball over multiple times in its season opener with Loreauville Thursday.

While Central Catholic's defense kept the game close, ultimately, those turnovers came back to haunt the squad as Loreauville scored a late touchdown with less than 20 seconds remaining for a 19-14 victory in Morgan City.

In all, the Eagles turned the ball over four times, but they only gave up one score off a turnover when the Tigers took a 13-7 lead with 6:58 remaining on an 11-yard touchdown run by Ethan Simon three plays after the Tigers recovered a fumble by Central Catholic quarterback Ryan Miller at the Eagles' 19.

Miller and the Eagles came right back, though, on a lengthy ensuing drive.

On third-and-goal from the Loreauville 4, Miller connected with Carter Williams for a four-yard touchdown completion with 2:12 remaining. Adlai Urbina, who was 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts, made the point-after attempt for a 14-13 Central Catholic lead.

However, Loreauville responded with the game-winning drive.

Caleb Jacob, who played quarterback along with starter Zy Alexander, completed all four of his passes on the next drive. The third of three-straight completions moved the ball to the Central Catholic 26 with 51.5 seconds remaining.

After Jacob rushed for two yards on first down, he threw two incomplete passes, setting up a fourth-down-and-7 situation at the Central Catholic 24.

Jacob completed the fourth down pass to his twin brother, Collin Jacob, for a 24-yard touchdown with 19.5 seconds remaining. Loreauville couldn't get the extra point off after a botched hold attempt but led 19-14.

After Damondrick Blackburn returned the ensuing kickoff to the Central Catholic 31, Loreauville sealed the game on the Eagles' first offensive play as Miller's deep ball was intercepted by Alexander.

Alexander made his presence felt in various ways on offense as he completed 5 of 9 passes for 106 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed three times for 31 yards and caught a 10-yard pass.

Early on, the teams were unable to reach the end zone.

Loreauville looked as if it would score first during the second period as Chris Anthony recovered a Central Catholic fumble on a bad snap around the Eagles' 36-yard line and appeared headed for the end zone. However, Central Catholic's Hugh Hamer caught up with him and jarred the ball loose. It went out of the back of the Tigers' end zone for a touchback, and the Eagles' retained possession.

Central Catholic capitalized on the break with a drive that was capped by a Miller 16-yard completion to Nathan Hebb for a touchdown.

For the game, Miller completed 12 of 16 passes for 131 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Hebb was his top receiver with three receptions for 52 yards and a score.

The Eagles went into halftime with a 7-0 lead, and after forcing a three-and-out on Central Catholic's first offensive possession of the third quarter, Loreauville scored quickly.

On the second play of its first drive of the second half from the Tiger 18, Alexander connected with Logan Girouard on a play the Tiger receiver turned into an 82-yard touchdown reception.

Cameron Trahan's extra point was good to tie the game at 7 with 8:44 remaining in the third quarter.

While he didn't reach the end zone Thursday, Central Catholic's Davidyione Bias led all rushers with 26 carries for 115 yards. Hamer added 10 carries for 45 yards.

In the Eagles' receiving game, Williams had four catches for 29 yards and a score.

Central Catholic will return to action Sept. 13 when it travels to Baldwin to face West St. Mary.