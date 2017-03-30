Lady Tigers post 13-4 District 7-1A victory on CHS

The Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers exploded for nine runs over the first two innings, posting a 13-4 District 7-1A victory over the Centerville Lady Bulldogs Wednesday at the Hanson Memorial Girls Softball Complex.

Centerville jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning before Hanson struck back with five runs for a 5-2 lead.

The Lady Tigers scored four additional runs in the second inning and three insurance runs in the third frame before adding one more in the sixth inning on the way to the 13-4 victory.

Hanson scored 13 runs on eight hits with three errors while Centerville collected four runs on six hits with 3 errors.

Leading hitters for the Centerville Lady Bulldogs were: Rylie Candella, 1 for 3, 2 runs, double; Marlee Darden, 2 for 2, solo homer (her 12th home run of the season), 2 runs, RBI; Racheal LeBlanc, 1 for 3, double, RBI; Grace LeBlanc, 1 for 3 and Chesli Hebert, 1 for 3.

Leading hitters for Hanson were: Casey Fitzgerald, 1 for 3, triple, 2 runs; Kaylee Broussard, 1 for 2, 3 runs, double, 2 walks; Lunden Verdin, 1 for 3, double, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Baylee Young, 2 for 4, 3 runs, solo homer (second home run of the season), 2 RBI; Noel Baker, 2 for 3, run, 2 RBI; Meagan LeBlanc, 1 for 4, 2 RBI.

Baylee Young (6-3) was the winning pitcher after she went seven complete innings, allowing four runs (2 earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Rylie Candella pitched sixth innings, yielding 13 runs (9 earned) on eight hits with one strikeout and six walks.

No. 7 ranked Hanson Memorial improved to 9-8 overall and 8-2 in District 7-1A.

Hanson will play host to Lafayette Christian Academy on Saturday at 5 p.m. in District 7-1A action.

Centerville jumped to a 2-0 lead when Rylie Candella and Marlee Darden singled and scored on an error after Grace LeBlanc singled.

Hanson rallied for five runs in the bottom half of the second inning when Casey Fitzgerald, Kaylee Broussard, Allyssa Young, Baylee Young and Noel Baker all tagged home plate.

In the second inning, Hanson scored four more runs when Kaylee Broussard lined a one-out double before Allyssa Young walked and Lunden Verdin smacked a two-run double, plating Broussard and Young. Baylee Young, who reached on an error, later tagged home plate on a ground out by Meagan LeBlanc. Baker later tagged home plate as the Lady Tigers went ahead by a 9-2 margin.

Centerville’s Marlee Darden belted a solo home run in the top half of the third inning.

Hanson answered with three runs when Casey Fitzgerald lined a triple before scoring on a wild pitch. Kaylee Broussard later scored on a wild pitch before Lunden Verdin doubled and scored on an error.

In the sixth frame, Centerville scored one run when Rylie Candella reached on an error before scoring on an RBI-double by Racheal LeBlanc.

Hanson capped the scoring with a solo homer by Baylee Young in the bottom half of the sixth inning.