Lady hornets defeat patterson Lumberjills

The Franklin Lady Hornets defeated the Patterson Lumberjills 42-19 here Tuesday at the Patterson High School Gym.

Franklin led by a 10-4 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Hornets built a 22-10 halftime cushion before securing a huge 34-13 third quarter advantage on the way to the 42-19 victory.

Leading scorers for the Lady Hornets were Sta’Trail Butler, 8 points on 3 FGs and 2 of 2 FTs; Kirsten Perro, 6 points, 1 FG, 1 3FG, and 1-2 FTs; Ajontae McDaniel, 6 points, 3 FGs; Jazmin Brent, 6 points, 3 FGs; Aaliyah Smith, 5 points, 2 FGs, 1-3 FTs; Alkia Robinson, 4 points, 2 FGs; Makhia Fernandez, 4 points, 1 FG, 2-4 FTs; Brineisha Jack, 2 points, 2-4 FTs and Dyreal Notto, 1 point, 1-2 FTs.