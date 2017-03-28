Lady Eagles slip past Lady Tigers

ABBEVILLE _ Vermilion Catholic’s Lady Eagles slipped past the Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers 9-7 emotionally-charged eight-inning thriller here Monday in District 7-1A action on a walk-off two-run homer.

Hanson Memorial (8-8, 7-2) rallied for five runs in the seventh frame, sending the game into an extra inning knotted at 7-all.

In the eighth frame, Vermilion Catholic’s A. Mallet lined a two-run homer to give the Lady Eagles an amazing 9-7 comeback victory.

The Lady Tigers _ currently ranked No. 7 in the Division IV poll _ extended their current streak of double-digits hits with 14 while scoring seven runs on and two errors. Vermilion Catholic collected nine runs on nine hits with five errors.

Hanson gave current No. 1 Vermilion Catholic all it could handle in the heart-pounding District 7-1A battle Monday in Abbeville.

Leading hitters for the Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers were: Casey Fitzgerald, 2 for 5, 2 singles, RBI; Allyssa Young, 1 for 4, solo homer, run, 2 RBI; Lunden Verdin, 1 for 5, triple; Kaylee Broussard, 3 for 5, 2 doubles, single, run; Noel Baker, 1 for 4, run; Baylee Young, 2 for 5, double, 2 RBI; Megan LeBlanc, 1 for 4, run and Camille Baker, 3 for 4, 3 singles, run, RBI.

Lady Tiger Baylee Young took the loss in the circle after relieving Hanson starter Ashlee Meyerholtz, who worked 5 1/3 frames, allowing seven runs (2 earned) on seven hits with one strikeout and 3 walks. Baylee Young pitched two-innings, surrendering run runs on two hits with 3 walks and one strikeout.

Vermilion Catholic blew open a close game with five runs in the sixth frame, taking an 8-2 advantage.

Hanson’s Lady Tigers answered with a 5-run eruption of their own to send the game into extra innings, tied at 7-7

Lady Tigers Kaylee Broussard kept her red-hot hitting streak going with a double before Noel Baker reached by error and Baylee Young singled to load the bases in the second inning.

VCHS quickly brought the infield up, stopping both Broussard and Noel Baker from scoring keeping the Lady Tigers scoreless until Baylee Young tagged home plate on Camille Baker’s two-out single.

Hanson’s Allyssa Young continued on her torrid hitting streak with a solo homer in the fourth frame, helping the Lady Tigers trim the Lady Eagles lead.

In the sixth frame, Vermilion Catholic struck for five runs, building a 7-2 advantage heading into the final at-bat.

Hanson’s Lady Tigers manufactured five run in dramatic style, forcing an extra inning with the game knotted at 7-7.

Hanson’s five-run uprising started when Kaylee Broussard lined a one-out single. Noel Baker followed with a single, putting runners in scoring position. Baylee Young ripped a 2-run double, plating both Broussard and Baker as the Lady Tigers cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to 7-4. Baylee Young advanced to third base on Ashlee Meyerholtz’s grounder to second base. LeBlanc, who reached first base by error, scored Baylee Young as Hanson drew closer to VC at 7-5. Hanson’s Casey Fitzgerald tied the game at 7-all when she slammed a two-run single which plated LeBlanc and Camille Baker, who reached on a single.

VC’s Mallet handed the Lady Eagles their second straight win over the Hanson Lady Tigers with a two-run walk-off homer in the eighth inning as Vermilion Catholic earned the 9-7 District 7-1A win.

Hanson (8-8, 7-2) will play host to the Centerville Lady Bulldogs on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in District 7-1A action.