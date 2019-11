Central Catholic's Lexi Landry hits the ball during Thursday's Division V quarterfinal contest against Northlake Christian. Central Catholic, Division V's No. 2 seed, won the contest 3-1 (20-25, 25-14, 25-20, 27-25). The Lady Eagles took on No. 11 Highland Baptist Friday morning in the semifinals. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)