Jones breaks records at E.D. White Catholic Relays

Berwick High School track and field standout Kenan Jones started his outdoor season with a bang at E.D. White’s Catholic Relays Friday, breaking three meet records and a long-time school record en route to leading the Panthers to the team title.

Jones shattered the meet’s long jump mark with a leap of 23 feet, while he also broke the meet’s triple jump mark with a leap of 47 feet, 8 inches.

The LSU football signee also broke the meet record and the Berwick High School record in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 9.25 inches.

The high jump effort by Jones Friday broke his meet record he set in 2016 at the event and also eclipsed the Berwick High School record of 6 feet, 9 inches set in 1982 by Chet Broussard.

The long jump mark Jones set Friday broke the meet record of 22 feet, 4 inches set by E.D. White’s Alex Hawkins in 2016, while the triple jump mark broke Troy Frye of E.D. White’s mark of 47 feet, 7.75 inches set in 1985.

Jones also was part of Berwick High’s 4x100-meter relay, which broke the meet record of 43.9 seconds set by Belle Chasse in 2009. Berwick’s quartet of Barrett Hover, Josh Jones, Josh Carver and Kenan Jones clocked in with a time of 43.2 to place first.

Berwick High School placed first in boys’ team scoring with 173 points, while E.D. White was second with 151 points. Central Catholic finished fourth with 47 points.

On the girls’ side, Berwick High School placed third with 83 points, while Central Catholic was sixth with 32 points. Vandebilt Catholic won the event with 155 points.

Below are Berwick and Central Catholic results:

Boys Results

100 Meter Dash

1, Josh Jones, Berwick, 11.02; 4, Keyon Singleton, Berwick, 11.64; 6, DesDreian Gant, Central Catholic, 11.75.

200 Meter Dash

3, Barrett Hover, Berwick, 23.68; 5, Donte Short, Berwick, 24.26; 10, Luke David, Central Catholic, 28.70.

400 Meter Run

1, Alvin Jones, Berwick, 52.20; 3, DesDreian Gant, Central Catholic, 53.40.

800 Meter Run

2, Hector Plata, Berwick, 2:10.50; 3, Darby Frickey, Berwick, 2:12.10; 4, Cade Minton, Central Catholic, 2:14.40.

1600 Meter Run

2, Ian Valdez, Berwick, 4:54.40; 4, Kyle Valdez, Berwick, 5:12.00.

3200 Meter Run

2, Ian Valdez, Berwick, 10:49.28; 5, Darby Frickey, Berwick, 11:04.58.

110 Meter Hurdles

1, Tyler O’Con, Central Catholic, 17.00; 4, Albert Bacon, Berwick, 18.95.

300 Meter Hurdles

1, Keyon Singleton, Berwick, 44.50; 2, Tyler O’Con, Central Catholic, 45.17; 5, Dylan Cothran, Berwick, 49.15.

4 x 100 Meter Relay

1, Berwick, A Team, 43.20, Barrett Hover, Josh Jones, Josh Carver, Kenan Jones.

4 x 400 Meter Relay

1, Berwick, A Team, 3:39.69, Alvin Jones, Hector Plata, Barrett Hover, Josh Jones.

High Jump

1, Kenan Jones, Berwick, 6-09.75; 2, Josh Carver, Berwick, 6-02.00.

Pole Vault

5, Micah Lodrigue, Berwick, 9-06.00; 6, Blake Pennison, Berwick, 9-00.00.

Long Jump

1, Kenan Jones, Berwick, 23-00.00; 3, DesDreian Gant, Central Catholic, 20-03.00; 4, Josh Carver, Berwick, 19-06.00; 5, Chris Singleton, Central Catholic, 19-04.00.

Triple Jump

1, Kenan Jones, Berwick, 47-08.00; 2, Josh Carver, Berwick, 42-09.00.

Shot Put

1, Matt Legendre, Berwick, 42-10.00; 8, Cruiz Crawford, Berwick, 34-10.00; 9, Cade Booty, Central Catholic, 32-00.00; 11, Andrew Duval, Central Catholic, 31-02.00.

Discus Throw

4, Noah Alahyek, Berwick, 108-00; 5, Dravyn Bryan, Berwick, 107-09.50; 8, Caleb Menina, Central Catholic, 92-07; 9, Korey Kincade, Central Catholic, 86-05.

Javelin

1, Tyler O’Con, Central Catholic, 159-07; 9, Cody Kapp, Berwick, 96-09; 10, Landon Broussard, Berwick, 89-02; 12, Jack Autrey, Central Catholic, 60-06.

Girls Results

100 Meter Dash

3, Arianna Jones, Berwick, 13.76; 5, Emma Simmons, Central Catholic, 14.62; 6, Katie Hoffpauir, Central Catholic, 15.09.

200 Meter Dash

3, Arianna Jones, Berwick, 28.90; 5, Sheldriana Clark, Berwick, 30.93.

400 Meter Run

5, Linda Carpenter, Berwick, 1:16.00; 6, Martina Mannarino, Berwick, 1:19.10.

1600 Meter Run

4, Lauren Cantrell, Berwick, 6:13.30.

3200 Meter Run

6, Abby Williams, Berwick, 17:18.70.

4 x 100 Meter Relay

2, Berwick, A Team, 56.92, Kaitlin Baudoin, Arianna Jones, Sheldriana Clark, Karlecia Jones.

4 x 400 Meter Relay

4, Berwick, A Team, 5:13.76, Gracie Bazare, Kaitlin Baudoin, Shanell Plata, Linda Carpenter.

High Jump

3, Arianna Jones, Berwick, 4-04.00; 4, McKaylin Carver, Berwick, 4-02.00.

Pole Vault

6, Brooke Voison, Berwick, 6-06.00; 7, McKayla Hardaway, Berwick, 6-00.00.

Long Jump

3, Sheldriana Clark, Berwick, 14-11.75; 4, Alyssa Landry, Central Catholic, 14-04.50; 5, Arianna Jones, Berwick, 14-01.00; 6, Sydney Williams, Central Catholic, 13-08.00.

Triple Jump

4, Emma Simmons, Central Catholic, 30-09.50; 5, Alyssa Landry, Central Catholic, 29-10.00; 6, Guiliana Spitale, Berwick, 28-02.00.

Shot Put

1, Sydney Williams, Central Catholic, 36-00.00; 3, Tia Whitehead, Berwick, 27-00.00; 6, Tamera Whitehead, Berwick, 24-11.00.

Discus Throw

1, Macy Wiggins, Berwick, 78-06.50; 3, Sydney Williams, Central Catholic, 69-11; 5, Tia Whitehead, Berwick, 66-10.50.

Javelin Throw

2, Maddi Osborne, Berwick, 85-04; 5, Ava Nicar, Central Catholic, 67-10; 8, Katie Conrad, Berwick, 63-06.

MCHS competes

in Thibodaux

Morgan City High School’s girls finished tied for 14th with six points at Friday’s Thibodaux High Invitational.

Jacelyn Bouillion led Morgan City with a third-place finish in the shot put with a heave of 29 feet, 10 inches.

Additional reporting by www.bayoupreps.com