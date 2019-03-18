Johnson leads CCHS' All-District 7-1A girls basketball picks

Central Catholic High School’s Yani Johnson led the Lady Eagles’ picks on the All-District 7-1A Girls Basketball Team as she was a first-team selection.

Johnson had per-game averages of 20.6 points, 13 rebounds and one assist.

Johnson also was a member of the district’s Defensive Team.

The Lady Eagles had four honorable mention selections: Lexi Landry, Jaylaysia Bertrand, Laurielle Bias and Sydney Williams.

Lafayette Christian’s Bre Porter was named the District 7-1A Most Valuable Player. Porter had per-game averages of 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Highland Baptist’s Carol Sensley was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

The Lady Eagles also had eight members of their squad earn Academic All-District recognition. Honorees were: Landry, Madison Landry, Caroline Green, Charlotte Callais, Bri’yannah Johnson, Kamille Lightfoot, Williams and Caitlyn Picou.

Below is the full all-district team:

First Team

—Bre Porter, Lafayette Christian Academy, Sr., 16 points per game, 8 rebounds per game and 2 assists per game.

—Yani Johnson, Central Catholic, Jr., 20.6 ppg, 13 rpg. and 1 apg.

—Jay Demouchet, Vermilion Catholic, Sr., 16 ppg., 5 rpg. and 6 apg.

—Tamera Johnson, Lafayette Christian Academy, Jr., 15 ppg., 9 rpg. and 2 apg.

—Ainsley Mallet, Vermilion Catholic, Sr., 20 ppg., 4 rpg. and 3 apg.

Second Team

—Carlin Pellerin, Hanson.

—Kendra Petry, Gueydan.

—Zoe Wiltz, Lafayette Christian Academy.

—Marian Barras, Highland Baptist.

—Ajayah Simpson, Lafayette Christian Academy.

Defensive Team

—Yani Johnson, Central Catholic.

—Ryleigh Istre, Gueydan.

—A’myrie Foulcard, Hanson.

—Bri Sensley, Highland Baptist.

—Janae Duffy, Lafayette Christian Academy.

—Anne Catherine Gallet, Vermilion Catholic.

Honorable Mention

—Central Catholic: Lexi Landry, Jaylaysia Bertrand, Laurielle Bias and Sydney Williams.

—Gueydan: Gracie Simon and Ryleigh Istre.

—Hanson: Amyrie Foulcard and Camille Baker.

—Highland Baptist: Blair Abshire, Bri Sensley and Jasey Roy.

—Lafayette Christian Academy: Melia Sylvester and Kameron Borel.

—Vermilion Catholic: Kelli Frith, Emma LeBlanc and Anne-Catherine Gallet.

Academic All-District

—Vermilion Catholic: Emily Bertrand, Emma Gaspard, Karli Frith, Ainsley Mallet, Samantha Dupree, Azariya Broussard, Whitney Bourque, Anne Catherine Gallet, Emily Boudreaux, Megan Guarino, Emma Griffin, Kelli Frith, Jaden Broussard, Emma LeBlanc, Olivia Romero, Julie Bertrand and Ava Hebert.

—Gueydan: Kendra Petry, Kelsey Williams, Gracie Simon, Sydney Simon, Kirsten Reed, Ryleigh Istre, Madysin LeDay, Samantha Romero, Kaelyn Bertrand and Emma LeJeune.

—Central Catholic: Lexi Landry, Madison Landry, Caroline Green, Charlotte Callais, Bri’yannah Johnson, Kamille Lightfoot, Sydney Williams and Caitlyn Picou.

—Lafayette Christian Academy: Autumn Chassion, Zoe Wiltz, Calbey Parker, Kylie Auzenne, Tamera Johnson, Monae Duffy, Janae Duffy, Melia Sylvester, Ajayah Simpson, Kam Borel, Madison Ward, Kirstin Journet and Bre’ Porter.