Jensen is coach of the year; Eagles place 6 on All-District 7-1A first team

Central Catholic High School placed six on the first-team All-District 7-1A baseball team and earned one of the two individual honors.

Central Catholic’s Tyler Jensen was honored as Coach of the Year after guiding his squad to a district championship, following an undefeated league season.

Vermilion Catholic shortstop Ethan Lege, who batted .396, was the District’s Most Valuable Player.

In addition to Jensen, Central Catholic was well represented by its players on the first team. Pitchers Luke Barbier (2-0, 0.73 ERA, 14 strikeouts) and Brooks Thomas (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 11 strikeouts) were first-team picks along with catcher and Southeastern Louisiana University commit Bryce Grizzaffi (.562).

Other Central Catholic first-team picks were: outfielder Thomas Mire (.474), and utility selections Grant Stansbury (.562) and Hunter Daigle (.438).

The Eagles had three sec-ond-team selections, first baseman Tyler Longman, outfielder Nathan Hebb and utility selection Ryan Miller.

Central Catholic’s Philip Guarisco was an honorable mention selection.

Below is the complete all-district team:

First Team

Pitchers: Luke Barbier, Central Catholic, 2-0, 0.73 ERA, 14 strikeouts; Dalton Wright, Vermilion Catholic, 2-1, 0.27 ERA, 17 strikeouts; Carson Plaissance, Vermilion Catholic, 2-0, 0.55 ERA, 11 strikeouts; Brooks Thomas, Central Catholic, 2-0, 3.00 ERA, 11 strikeouts.

Catcher: Bryce Grizzaffi, Central Catholic, .562 Avg.

First Base: Jack Vaccarella, Hanson Memorial, .421 Avg.

Second Base: Andre Leblanc, Vermilion Catholic, .519.

Third Base: JT Lege, Vermilion Catholic, .552.

Shortstop: Ethan Lege, Vermilion Catholic, .396.

OFs: Thomas Mire, Central Catholic, .474; Nick Langlinais, Vermilion Catholic, .421; Matt LeBourgeois, Centerville, .467; Brock Broussard, Hanson Memorial, .400.

Utility: Hayden Parker, Vermilion Catholic, .563; Austin Belaire, Vermilion Catholic, .458; Grant Stansbury, Central Catholic, .562; Hunter Daigle, Central Catholic, .438.

MVP: Ethan Lege, Vermilion Catholic.

Coach of the Year: Tyler Jensen, Central Catholic.

Second Team

Pitchers: Sadler Delahoussaye, Highland Baptist; Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic; Moe Maxile, Vermilion Catholic; Parker LaFosse, Lafayette Christian.

Catcher: Kale Decuir, Highland Baptist.

First Base: Tyler Longman, Central Catholic.

Second Base: Jeff Aubre, Lafayette Christian.

Third Base: Paul Justin, Lafayette Christian.

Shortstop: Kaeden King, Hanson Memorial.

OFs: Cauy Menard, Vermilion Catholic; Dillon Dupre, Vermilion Catholic; Brylan Green, Lafayette Christian; Nathan Hebb, Central Catholic.

Utility: Ryan Miller, Central Catholic; Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist; Josh Frost, Hanson Memorial; Chase Lebouf, Gueydan.

Honorable Mention: Philip Guarisco, Central Catholic; Peyton Nash, Centerville; Rhasheed Vanderburg, Centerville; Braden Gaspard, Centerville; Ben Simpson, Centerville; Morty Frederick, Centerville; William Touchet, Gueydan; Cade Boudreaux, Highland Baptist; Matthew Elrod, Highland Baptist; Jake Mensman, Hanson Memorial; Kade Daigle, Hanson Memorial; Pierce Hannagriff, Hanson Memorial; Laine St. Blanc, Hanson Memorial; Carson Doucet, Hanson Memorial; Koby Boudreaux, Hanson Memorial; Abdiel Marcias, Hanson Memorial.