Huge rally lifts MCHS past E.D. White 11-10 in district play

Morgan City staged a huge rally in the final two innings to overcome an 9-0 deficit en route to an 11-10 win against E.D. White in Thibodaux in District 7-4A action Thursday.

While Morgan City fell behind 9-0 after five innings and was just a run away from the game ending via the mercy rule, the Lady Tigers erupted for eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to cut their deficit to 9-8. Morgan City scored three more runs in the top of the seventh for an 11-9 lead. The Lady Tigers held on for the victory in the bottom of the seventh, holding E.D. White to just one run.

First-year Morgan City Coach Lacy LaGrange said she is proud of the hard work her team has been putting in this season.

“This win and the win against Loreauville shows that we can beat anyone,” LaGrange said.

In Thursday’s contest, Morgan City had runners on second and third base with one out in the top of the sixth after back-to-back singles by Gracie Verrett and Brynn Stephens. Verrett came home on a groundball by Nia Lightfoot to make the score 9-1.

Morgan City added seven more runs on four hits while E.D. White committed one error and walked one Morgan City batter in the inning.

Highlights included a two-run single by Hannah Prado and a run-scoring double by Dru Gros.

With the Lady Tigers down just 9-8 after their at bat, Morgan City added three more runs in the top of the seventh.

Haylie Crappell tied the game at 9 on a line drive solo home run over the right field fence, while Hallie Blanchard followed with a triple to right field. She came home on a Prado single to give Morgan City a 10-9 lead before Gros’ groundout to third base scored Prado for another Morgan City run.

Blanchard earned the win as she surrendered 10 runs (five earned) on 10 hits with four walks, two hit batters and two strikeouts.

Crappell and Prado led Morgan City’s offense. Crappell was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, while Prado was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Blanchard, 1-for-4, a triple and two runs; Verrett, 2-for-5, an RBI and a run; Stephens, 2-for-3, a run; Gros, 1-for-4, a double, two RBIs and a run; Gros, 1-for-4, a double, two RBIs and a run; Lightfoot, an RBI and a run; and Kamryn Olivier, an RBI.

Morgan City (3-8 overall, 1-1 in district) will return to action Friday when it hosts Centerville in nondistrict action before traveling Saturday to participate in Port Allen’s Lady Pelican Classic Softball Tournament. Morgan City will meet Runnels at 9 a.m. and Lakeshore at 11 a.m.

CCHS routs Gueydan

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles routed Gueydan 15-1 in District 7-1A action on the road Thursday.

No individual stats were available.

Tuesday, Central Catholic rallied from a 4-1 deficit for an eventual 6-5 victory against Vermilion Catholic in District 7-1A action in Abbeville.

While Vermilion Catholic and Central Catholic had scored single runs in the bottom of the first and top of the third, respectively, Vermilion Catholic took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the third.

However, Central Catholic responded with a run in the fourth, three in the fifth and another in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead.

Vermilion Catholic scored a run in the bottom of the seventh but could get no closer.

Olivia Black earned the win. In seven innings, she surrendered five runs (two earned) on eight hits.

Haley Fontenot and Emily Lipari led Central Catholic’s offense. Fontenot finished 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs, while Lipari was 1-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and a run. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were Amaya Williams, 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Bailee Lipari, 1-for-3, two RBIs and a run; Shelbie Mabile, 1-for-3, an RBI; and Rylie Jeau Theriot, 1-for-4, a double.

Central Catholic (14-3, 6-1) will return to action Tuesday when it continues District 7-1A action at Highland Baptist. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.

Berwick falls to Erath

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell to Erath 13-2 in District 8-3A action in Berwick Thursday.

While Erath led just 1-0 after an inning and 4-0 after three complete, the Lady Bobcats erupted for six runs in the fourth for a 10-0 advantage.

Berwick scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and Erath scored three runs in the top of the seventh.

Bronwyn Colbert suffered the loss. In three innings, she surrendered seven runs (six earned) on seven hits with one strikeout.

Berwick collected eight hits.

Anna Vaccarella led the squad with a 2-for-3 performance with a double, while Micah Ortiz was 2-for-4.

Berwick (7-11, 2-3) will return to action this weekend when it competes in the portion of the Tiger-Cardinal Softball Classic that will be played at Thibodaux High School. Berwick will face H.L. Bourgeois Friday at 6 p.m. and South Lafourche and South Terrebonne Saturday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.