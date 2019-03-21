Houma Region Division 2 All-District Girls and Boys Bowling Teams

The Houma Region Division 2 All-District boys and girls bowling teams were announced Wednesday evening at Charlie’s Lanes in Morgan City.

The All-District girls team was headlined by Most Valuable Player Juliet Thibodeaux of Morgan City, who finished the season with a 183 average.

Other area bowlers making the girls’ first team were MacKenzie Amador (173 average) and Kameron Patureau (151), both of Morgan City High School; and Emily Price (160), Ashley Daigle (150) and Jolie Boudreaux (147), all of Central Catholic.

On the girls second team, Bewick’s Jaci Lynch made the squad with a 141 average. Other second-team selections were Sara Thibodaux (137), Julianna Hernandez (135) and Marina Duval (133), all of Central Catholic.

On the boys side Berwick’s Kyle Valdez made the first team with the highest average among Tri-City area bowlers with a 182. Other first-team selections from the local area were Devin Mayon (179) and Devin Hidalgo (166), both of Morgan City High School

Houma Christian’s Jace Adams was the boys’ Most Valuable Player with a 187 average.

Tri-City area representatives on the second team were Cameron Kelly (165), Scott Price (165) and Isaaiah Williams (165), all of Berwick; and Morgan City’s Ryan Armond (164).

Below are the complete all-district boys and girls teams:

Girls

First Team

—Juliet Thibodeaux, Morgan City, 183 average.

—MacKenzie Amador, Morgan City, 173.

—Emily Price, Central Catholic, 160.

—Kameron Patureau, Morgan City, 151.

—Ashley Daigle, Central Catholic, 150.

—Jolie Boudreaux, Central Catholic, 147.

Girls’ MVP: Juliet Thibodaux, Morgan City

Second Team

—Alexandria Himel, Houma Christian, 142.

—Jaci Lynch, Berwick, 141.

—Sara Thibodaux, Central Catholic, 137.

—Julianna Hernandez, Central Catholic, 135.

—Marina Duval, Central Catholic, 133.

—Gracie Rodrigue, E.D. White, 130.

Boys

First Team

—Jace Adams, Houma Christian, 187.

—Gage Gaddis, E.D. White, 184.

—Kyle Valdez, Berwick, 182.

—Devin Mayon, Morgan City, 179.

—Thomas Amador, Houma Christian, 177.

—Devin Hidalgo, Morgan City, 166.

Boys MVP: Jace Adams, Houma Christian.

Second Team

—Cameron Kelly, Berwick, 165.

—Scott Price, Berwick, 165.

—Isaaiah Williams, Berwick, 165.

—Ryan Armond, Morgan City, 164.

—Gage Martin, Houma Christian, 164.

—Bennett DiSalvo, Houma Christian, 163.