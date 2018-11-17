Holly, Lipari to play in all-star volleyball game

The Tri-City Area will be represented Saturday at the stat’s all-star volleyball game in New Orleans as Morgan City’s Sh’Diamond Holly and Central Catholic’s Brooks Lipari each will compete as members of the West Team.

The contest will be played at 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Dominican High School.

Central Catholic Volleyball Coach Latashia Wise will serve as the West Team’s coordinator.

Holly will play in the game after leading the Morgan City Lady Tigers back to the state volleyball tournament for the first time in 10 years. The Lady Tigers finished the season as a Division III quarterfinalist, falling to district foe and eventual state runner-up E.D. White.

“It’s pretty exciting to play in the all-star game, because there’s a first time for everything, but without my team I wouldn’t be able to be out here because you need a pass and a set in order to hit the ball,” Holly said.

She thanked her team-mates and coaches for helping her to achieve her success.

Morgan City High School Coach Christy Theriot said Holly excelled on offense and defense for her squad.

“I’m excited for Sh’Diamond,” Theriot said. “I’m excited for the program. Hard work pays off.”

Holly, who will sign with the University of New Orleans Friday morning, finished her senior season with 58 aces, 489 kills, 100 total blocks, 49 assists and 275 digs.

Lipari and the Lady Eagles finished their 2018 season a week ago, falling in the Division V semifinals to eventual state runner-up Ascension Episcopal.

“I’m really excited to play with and against some of the best volleyball players in the state, and I am very, very blessed to have been picked for this,” she said.

Wise said Lipari has made big improvements through the years for the Lady Eagles and has earned the district’s defensive MVP award twice.

“She’s been tough on defense for us as well as serve-receive,” Wise said.

Central Catholic’s coach said it will be tough to re-place Lipari.

“She’s done a good job being a leader on and off the court,” Wise said.

Lipari said her volleyball experience has been about more than the sport.

“You learn a lot of life les-sons,” she said. “I know me and Coach Wise have had so many meetings about leading and not being selfish.”

Wise led the Lady Eagles to 36 wins this season and a semifinal berth.

This is her second year involved with the all-star program as she served as an assistant coach a year ago. As coordinator, she is in charge of operations for the West squad and also gets to work with the team.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Wise said. “Everybody doesn’t get the opportunity to continue one more week to be around a great game of volleyball.”