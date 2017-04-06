HMS Tigers claim 8-5 victory over Lafayette Knights

LAFAYETTE _ Spencer Bishop and Brock Broussard pitched the Hanson Memorial Tigers to an 8-5 victory over the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights here Tuesday in District 7-1A action.

Hanson Memorial earned the league win after collecting eight runs on nine hits with four errors. LCA scored five runs on six hits with seven errors.

Hanson scored two runs in the first, one in the fourth, four more in the sixth and one in the seven frame. Lafayette Christian scored one run in the first, one in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth inning to take a short-lived 4-2 lead over Hanson before the Tigers erupted for five runs over the last two innings for the 8-5 win.

Bishop earned the mound victory after throwing 3.33 innings, yielding five runs (3 earned) on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Bishop worked 3.33 frames, tossing 67 pitches with 39 strikes and 28 balls while facing 21 batters.

Brock Broussard picked up the save, going 3.67 frames, allowing no runs on one hit with five walks and three strikeouts. Broussard went 3.67 innings, throwing 78 pitches, including 37 strikes and 41 balls while facing 17 batters.

Leading hitters for the Hanson Memorial Tigers were: Peyton Trahan, 1 for 4, 2 runs, RBI; Chase Mensman, 1 for 3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Jack Vaccarella, 3 for 4, 3 singles, 2 RBI; Luke Rodriguez, 2 for 4, double, single, RBI and Noah Judice, 2 for 3, 2 runs.

Leading hitters for LCA were: Tanner Cooks, 1 for 4; Zack Clement, 1 for 5; Hector Membreno, 1 for 3, run, RBI; Parker Lafosse, 1 for 3, run; Aube Jett, 1 for 2, RBI and Beau Badon, 1 for 3, RBI.

anson Memorial will play host to Lafayette Christian Academy at 6 p.m. at the Amar Lancon Field.