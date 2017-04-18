HMS, Centerville, West St. Mary

Tue, 04/18/2017 - 10:08am Roger Stouff

HANSON’S BAYLEE YOUNG applies the tag to this runner in an earlier contest. The No. 6 Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers will play host to No. 11 Houma Christian Lady Warriors on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the regional round of the Division IV playoffs. The No. 13 Centerville Lady Bulldogs will host No. 20 Arcadia today at 1 p.m. in the State Class 1-A bi-district action. The No. 31 West St. Mary Lady Wolfpack will travel to face the No. 2 Many Lady Tigers today at 4:30 p.m. in the State Class 2-A playoff opener.

