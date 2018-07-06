Hebert earns MaxPreps Small Schools 2nd-team Softball All-American honors

Morgan City High School standout Kennedy Hebert added to her list of senior softball accomplishments when she was named an a second-team All-American on MaxPreps Small Schools Softball All-American Teams.

Hebert finished her senior season with a 25-5 mark and a 1.37 ERA. In 184 innings, she surrendered 59 runs (36 earned) on 105 hits with 86 walks and 268 strikeouts.

Offensively, the Nicholls State signee hit .591 with 16 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 58 RBIs. She scored 37 runs, had a .646 on-base percentage and a 1.108 slugging percentage.

Hebert led the Morgan City Lady Tigers to the state finals this spring for the first time since the 1990s.

Her latest honor comes after earlier this year being named the All-District 7-4A Offensive and Defensive Most Valuable Player, the Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year and a first-team Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State selection.

Louisiana had one other representative on the Small Schools’ squad, first-team catcher Kaylee Lopez of North Vermilion.

Cheryl Weaver of Champion High School in Warren, Ohio, was named the National Small Schools Coach of the Year, while Neshoba Central in Philadelphia, Mississippi, was named National Small Schools Team of the Year. Leanna Johnson of Brantley High School in Brantley, Alabama, was named the National Small Schools Player of the Year.