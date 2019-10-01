Hanson defeats MCHS 12-3 in nondistrict action in Franklin

Hanson Memorial High School defeated Morgan City High School 12-3 in a low-scoring nondistrict contest in Franklin Friday.

Hanson took a 6-0 lead into halftime as the Tigers’ Donald Foulcard jarred the ball loose from Morgan City’s Lorenzo Johnson two plays into the second quarter and returned the loose football 62 yards for a touchdown with 11:35 remaining in the first half. Hanson’s two-point conversion pass by quarterback Collin Faucheaux was no good, and the home team led 6-0.

Morgan City got on the board on its first possession of the third quarter as the squad recovered an onside kick and then moved the ball to the Hanson 16. On fourth down, the Tigers’ Helder Hernandez connected on a 32-yard field goal with 7:51 remaining to cut the Morgan City deficit to 6-3.

However, Hanson responded on its opening drive of the third quarter as the Tigers moved the ball 80 yards on a lengthy drive that was capped by Faucheaux’s 5-yard run with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter. Hanson’s two-point conversion attempt was no good, and Hanson led 12-3.

While Morgan City was limited to three points, the Tigers had the ball in Hanson territory often. The visitors simply just couldn’t finish drives.

Morgan City finished the game with 197 yards of offense (112 rushing and 85 passing).

Johnson led Morgan City’s ground game with 12 carries for 63 yards.

Morgan City’s Kane Sanchez completed 4 of 7 passes for 49 yards, while Khai Hartley was 4 of 11 passing for 36 yards with an interception.

Morgan City’s top receivers were Shemar Naverre with two receptions for 35 yards, while Taaj Delaune had two catches for 34 yards.

Hanson had 280 yard of offense (232 rushing and 48 passing).

