Hanson defeats Berwick

The Berwick Lady Panthers dropped their home opener to Hanson Memorial 47-23 Tuesday.

No individual statistics were available.

Berwick (0-3) will return to action Thursday when it travels to face Ascension Catholic in Donaldsonville.

MCHS defeats

West St. Mary

The Morgan City Lady Tigers defeated West St. Mary 44-26 in Morgan City Tuesday.

Morgan City led 10-7 after a quarter, 21-11 at halftime and 30-18 after three periods of play.

Deryon Johnson led Morgan City with 16 points, while Courtney Welsh had 13. Other Morgan City scorers were Sh’Diamond Holly, eight; Nikeisha Paddio, four; Ariaria Clark, two; and Mariah Pleasant, one.

Friday against Covenant Christian, Morgan City won 80-23.

Holly led four Lady Tigers in double figures with 23 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Johnson, 19; Clark and Welsh, 10 apiece; Pleasant, seven; India Richardson, six; and Haylie Crappell, five.

Morgan City (2-2) will return to action this weekend when it participates in Central Lafourche’s tournament.

CCHS defeats Franklin

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles defeated Franklin 66-60 on the road Tuesday.

Aalayah Poole led Central Catholic with 32 points, while Jay Bertrand also reached double figures with 12. Other Central Catholic scorers were Laurielle Bias and Yani Johnson with nine apiece; and Lexi Landry, Rylie Theriot and Caitlyn Picou each with two.

Central Catholic (1-1) will return to action Thursday when it meets Thibodaux at 4:45 p.m. at Vandebilt Catholic’s tournament.

Patterson defeats

South Terrebonne

The Patterson Lumberjacks opened their season with a 50-39 victory against South Terrebonne on the road Tuesday.

Patterson outscored South Terrebonne 29-13 in the second half for the victory.

Trailing 26-21 at halftime, Patterson outscored South Terrebonne 17-4 in the third quarter for a 38-30 lead after three quarters before outscoring South Terrebonne 12-9 in the fourth.

Early on, Patterson led 8-5 after a quarter before South Terrebonne outscored it 21-13 in the second period.

Kai Schexnayder led Patterson with 13 points, while Tyrone Tillman also reached double figures with 10 points. Other Patterson scorers were Elijah Williams, seven; Dajon Richard and James Butler, six each; Irvin Celestine, four; and Louis Jones and Austin Harden, two apiece.

Patterson (1-0) will return to action Thursday when it meets Thibodaux at 8 p.m. in Assumption’s tournament.

MCHS falls to

West St. Mary (boys)

The Morgan City Tigers fell to West St. Mary 43-40 in Morgan City Tuesday.

While Morgan City took a 16-7 lead after a quarter, West St. Mary climbed their way back into the contest in a low-scoring second quarter for both teams, outscoring Morgan City 8-2 to cut its deficit to 18-15 at halftime. Morgan City led 29-27 after three quarters, and West St. Mary had a 16-11 scoring advantage in the final period.

Jared Singleton led Morgan City with 18 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Nylan Francis, six; Deondre Grogan and Zion Landry, five apiece; Tyland Boatman, four; and Taaj Delaune, two.

Morgan City (2-3) will return to action when it begins play in Centerville’s tournament. The tournament starts Thursday and continues through Saturday.