Hamilton Christian defeats CCHS 55-42 in Division IV semifinals

Hamilton Christian defeated Central Catholic 55-42 in Division IV boys basketball semifinal action at Burton Coliseum Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors (27-8) used a 15-9 third-quarter scoring advantage with a run that included a pair of three-pointers to take a 39-27 lead after three quarters. Central Catholic (22-10) never could recover.

Early on, Hamilton Christian took a 17-6 lead after a period of play before Central Catholic outscored the Warriors 12-7 in the second period to cut the Eagles' deficit to 24-18 at halftime.

Adrian Brown led three Hamilton Christian players in double figures with 18 points. Other Warriors reaching double figures were Louisiana Ragin Cajun commitment Michael Thomas with 14 points and Zion Stewart with 10.

D.J. Lewis led Central Catholic with a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Look for more on the game in print and online Wednesday.