Franklin Hornets blank Jeanerette in District 7-2A game

Jarius Boyd rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Franklin Hornets to a 42-0 victory over the Jeanerette Tigers Friday in District 7-2A at J. C. Dry Stadium.

Franklin boosted it overall record to 4-4 while improving to a stellar 3-1 won-loss mark in District 7-2A. The Hornets jumped out front by an 8-0 first quarter lead when Boyd broke off a 22-yard scoring jaunt before tacking on the two-point conversion.

Boyd, who recorded 183 yards in the first half, finished with 283 yards on 24 carries on the night.

Sandwiched in between a Zariq Perry 13-yard touchdown and a 21-yard TD by Boyd was Braydon Ward’s 2-yard touchdown run in the second stanza as Franklin built a 28-0.

Perry handed the Hornets a 12-0 lead early in the second quarter as he scored on the 13-yard run.

Ward later scored on a two-yard plunge before Franklin offensive lineman Ejarion Gibson made good on the two-point conversion, lifting the Hornets to a 22-0 advantage in the second stanza.

Boyd hit paydirt from 21 yards out in the second period, giving Franklin the 28-0 halftime cushion.

Boyd later added an 8-yard score before Perry closed out the scoring with an 11-yard TD as Franklin dominated with a 42-0 triumph over Jeanerette.

Boyd finished as the game’s top rusher with 24 carries for 283 yards for an average of 11 yards per carry and three touchdowns. Perry tallied 42 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns while Jakyri Winston picked up 49 yards on seven attempts. Ward gained 19 yards on four carries with one touchdown while Malik King had 13 yards on three attempts.

Franklin’s Zariq Perry connected on 3 of 4 passes for 40-yards hooking up with leading receiver Travis Zeno on four passes for 40 yards.

Franklin defensive unit turned stingy, allowing Jeanerette a mere 73 total yards while the offensive unit amassed 434 total yards.

Franklin limited Jeanerette passers Noah Rollins, Elton Alexander and Te’Darius Weaver to a combined 6 of 24 passes for 106 yards and one interception.

Franklin (4-4, 3-1) will have an open date before ending the regular season at Catholic High of New Iberia.