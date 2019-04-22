Franklin, Centerville enter LHSAA Baseball playoffs

Mon, 04/22/2019 - 10:00am

The Franklin Hornets and the Centerville Bulldogs will enter the Louisiana High School Baseball Playoffs in their respective classes beginning today with the releasing of the postseason brackets.
Franklin High School will travel to take on Winnfield in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs today at 5 p.m.
In Class A, Centerville will host KIPP/ Booker T. Washington in the first round Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the CHS Baseball Field.
Franklin enters the first round as the No. 32 seed taking on No.1 seeded Winnfield today at 5 p.m.
Centerville, the 15th seed in Class 1A, will play host to No. 18 seeded KIPP Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the first round of the State Class 1A playoffs at the CHS Baseball Field

