Francois' buzzer beater lifts MCHS to 62-60 victory

Morgan City High School’s Kerwin Francois stole the basketball and converted a layup at the buzzer to lift the Tigers to a 62-60 victory against New Iberia in Morgan City Tuesday.

Kerwin Francois tied for the team-high in scoring with Jared Singleton as each scored 21 points.

Morgan City entered the fourth quarter down 48-44 but outscored New Iberia 18-12 in the period for the victory.

Early on, New Iberia led 15-12 after a period of play and 34-28 at halftime.

Other Morgan City scorers were Deondre Grogan, 15; Leo Garrett, three; and Zion Landry, two.

Morgan City (11-6) will return to action Friday when it travels to face defending Class 3A state champion Madison Prep.

Panthers win first game

The Berwick Panthers won their first game of the season Tuesday, topping Erath 45-21 in District 8-3A action on the road.

The win snapped a 16-game losing streak to begin the season.

While the game was tied at 4 after a quarter, Berwick took a 14-8 lead into halftime and led 30-18 after three periods of play.

Dayton Clark led Berwick with 17 points. Other Berwick scorers were Blain Louviere, nine; Hunter Seneca, six; Hilton Span, four; Julius Ziegler, three points; and Chris Jones, Keon Carbin and Brannan Chassan, two each.

Berwick (1-16 overall, 1-1 in district) will return to action Friday when it hosts Kaplan in district play.

Patterson holds

off Kaplan

The Patterson Lumber-jacks survived a Kaplan fourth-quarter scoring surge for a 52-50 victory in District 8-3A action Friday at Kaplan.

Patterson entered the fourth quarter ahead 46-32, but Kaplan outscored the visitors 18-6 in the period for the final margin.

Early on, Patterson led 11-7 after a quarter and 30-16 at halftime. Each team scored 16 points in the third quarter.

Kai Schexnayder led Patterson with 17 points, while Tyrone Tillman also reached double figures with 13. Other Patterson scorers were Elijah Williams, eight; Dajon Richard, five; Dillon Gunner, three; Kyler Paul and Irvin Celestine, two each; and James Butler and Tron Clark, one each.

Patterson (8-6, 2-1) will return to action Thursday when it travels to face Ellender in nondistrict action.

Vandebilt tops CCHS in overtime (girls)

Vandebilt Catholic defeated Central Catholic 47-43 in overtime in Houma Tuesday.

With the teams tied at 39 after four quarters, Vandebilt Catholic outscored Central Catholic 8-4 in overtime for the win.

Central Catholic led 11-10 after a quarter and 26-19 at halftime. However, Vandebilt Catholic outscored the Lady Eagles 12-5 in the third quarter to tie the game at 31 after three quarters.

Yani Johnson led Central Catholic with 22 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Laurielle Bias and Lay Bertrand, eight each; Caitlyn Picou and Sydney Williams, two each; and Lexi Landry, one.

Monday, Central Catholic fell to New Iberia 41-32.

New Iberia outscored Central Catholic 22-16 in the second half for the win.

Trailing 16-9 at halftime, New Iberia outscored Central Catholic 19-9 in the third quarter for a 28-25 lead after three quarters before finishing the game with a 13-7 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.

Early on, New Iberia led 6-4 after a period of play while Central Catholic responded with a 12-3 second-quarter scoring advantage.

Aaliyah Poole led Central Catholic with 15 points, while Johnson added 13. Other Central Catholic scorers were Bertrand and Williams with two each.

Central Catholic (5-11) will return to action Friday when it travels to face Zachary.

Kaplan tops Lumberjills

The Patterson Lumberjills fell on the road to Kaplan 62-40 in District 8-3A action Tuesday.

Briyanna Butler led Patterson with 15 points, eight rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocked shots, while Zorrie Spain added 12 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Other Patterson contributors were: De’Asha Williams, three points; and Randalyn Paul, Alayah Williams, Lanashia Firmin, Kaylon Smith and Aniyah Martin, all with two points.

Patterson (7-9, 1-3) will return to action Friday when it hosts Erath.

Erath tops Berwick

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell on the road to Erath 39-33 Tuesday in District 8-3A action.

No individual Berwick stats were available.

Berwick (4-12, 1-3) will re-turn to action Friday when it hosts Kaplan.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.