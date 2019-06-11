Fontenot earns LSWA 1A All-State Softball first-team honors

Central Catholic’s Haley Fontenot led four Lady Eagles selections on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State Softball Team.

Fontenot, a sophomore, earned first-team honors as an infielder.

The Lady Eagles had three honorable mention selections: freshman Hallie Crappell, senior Bailee Lipari and eighth-grader Hailey Skiles.

Fontenot finished the season with a .479 batting average. She had 45 hits, including 14 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. Fontenot collected 37 RBIs, scored 51 runs, had a .915 slugging percentage and was a perfect 39-for-39 in stolen bases.

“She was an amazing player,” Central Catholic Coach Linda Sanders said. “She was only a sophomore this year, and she does amazing at shortstop. She’s my leadoff hitter. … She gets on base. Her on-base percentage is amazing. She definitely led the district in stolen bases, so when she gets on, she steals bases, and she scores runs. She’s definitely a playmaker. She had an amazing year.”

Crappell recorded a 9-6 mark on the mound this year with a 3.84 ERA with 103 strikeouts.

“She’s a standout pitcher,” Sanders said. “She had a tremendous amount of strikeouts this year. She was dominating in the circle for us.”

At the plate, she batted .409 this season with 36 hits, including six doubles and two home runs. She had 23 RBIs.

“She also hit the ball well for us. … She had a great year this year, and I look forward to her doing big things for us in the future,” Sanders said.

Lipari batted .453 this year. She had 48 hits, including nine doubles, five triples and two home runs. She collected 32 RBIs, scored 33 runs and had a .689 slugging percentage.

“A great leader,” Sanders said. “She’s a silent leader. She’s very quiet, but everyone looked up to her. She played third base this year, had a great batting average as well and was very solid over there at third base. … I was very proud of her for leading this team, and she did very well this year.”

Skiles batted .435 this season. She had 27 hits, including five doubles and one triple. She collected nine RBIs and scored 34 runs. On the base paths, she was a perfect 26-for-26 in stolen bases.

“She was hard to get out,” Sanders said. “She hardly ever got out. She put the ball in play, and she gets on base, and only as an eighth grader, she did tremendous things for us this year. I was very proud of her for stepping up, and getting on base as much as she did.”

Blaire Bizette of Division IV state champion Catholic High-Pointe Coupee was named Class 1A’s Outstanding Player, while Taylor Leger of Lafayette Christian Academy is Division IV’s Coach of the Year.

Other representatives from District 7-1A, which Central Catholic competes in, to earn all-state honors were Sarah Diaz and Janci’ Aubre, both of Lafayette Christian, who earned first-team honors. Diaz was an infielder, while Aubre was a utility selection. Vermilion Catholic’s Ainsley Mallet was an honorable mention selection.

