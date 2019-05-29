Five area players earn first-team All-District 8-3A honors

Five area softball players earned All-District 8-3A first-team softball honors this year.

Berwick freshman second baseman Mikah Ortiz and senior outfielder Alyssa Gray and senior shortstop Madison Carline along with Patterson senior first baseman Kara Lawrence and junior utility player Grace Marin were the area representatives on the top squad.

Ortiz batted .500, while Gray and Carline hit .444 and .375, respectively.

Marin batted .500, and Lawrence hit for a .467 average.

Berwick had two second-team selections, sophomore pitcher Bronwyn Colbert and freshman outfielder Ashlynn Fitter.

Fitter batted .455 this season.

Patterson had five second-team selections: junior pitcher Makenna LaGarde, junior shortstop Gabby Marcel, junior outfielder Layla Giroir and sophomore utility players Alexis Bernadou and Kaylee Craddock.

Giroir hit .500, while Marcel batted .400.

Berwick and Patterson each had two honorable mention selections.

Berwick was represented by Maci Broussard and Morgan Toups, while Patterson’s selections were Makayla Knight and Katelyn Larson.

Kaplan swept the individual honors as Carina Chargois was named District Most Valuable Player and Shay Herpin, Coach of the Year.

Berwick and Patterson each had three players earn Academic All-District 8-3A honors.

Berwick’s Toups, Gray and Carline earned the recognition, while Patterson’s Larson, Lawrence and Knight netted the honors.

Below are the complete all-district and academic all-district teams:

All-District 8-3A

First Team

—Pitcher: Carina Chargois, Kaplan, sophomore, 5-0; Jodi Broussard, North Vermilion, senior, 3-0; and Lexie Gisclair, Erath, junior, 4-2.

—Catcher: Jayden Baudoin, Kaplan, junior. 500.

—First Base: Kara Lawrence, Patterson, senior, .467.

—Second Base: Mikah Ortiz, Berwick, freshman, .500.

—Third Base: Rani Meaux, North Vermilion, freshman, .632.

—Shortstop: Madison Carline, Berwick, senior, .375.

—Outfield: Lauryn Packard, Kaplan, freshman, .550; Abigail Lopez, North Vermilion, sophomore, .667; and Brittney Primeaux, North Vermilion, senior, .684.

—Utility: Lanie Labry, Kaplan, junior, .538; Meryl Guidry, Kaplan, senior, .400; Alyssa Gray, Berwick, senior, .444; Chloe Landry, Erath, senior, .500; Mia Broussard, North Vermilion, junior, .429; and Grace Marin, Patterson, junior, .500.

—Designated Player: Ainsley Constantine, North Vermilion, junior, .619.

—District Most Valuable Player: Carina Chargois, Kaplan.

—District Coach of the Year: Shay Herpin, Kaplan.

Second Team

—Pitcher: Makenna LaGarde, Patterson, junior; Carrington Neveaux, Erath, junior; and Bronwyn Colbert, Berwick, sophomore.

—Catcher: Katelyn Blanchard, North Vermilion, junior, .333.

—First Base: Janyia Small, Kaplan, sophomore, .357.

—Second Base: Hannah Menard, North Vermilion, senior, .467.

—Third Base: Kinley Duhon, Kaplan, sophomore, .417.

—Shortstop: Gabby Marcel, Patterson, junior, .400.

—Outfield: Ashlynn Fitter, Berwick, freshman, .455; Shelbee LeJeune, North Vermilion, sophomore, .500; and Layla Giroir, Patterson, junior, .500.

—Utility: Kennedy Semien, North Vermilion; Jacee Gainer, Erath, senior; Alexis Bernadou, Patterson, sophomore; Kailie Hebert, Kaplan, junior; Kaylee Craddock, Patterson, sophomore; and Lauren Meloncon, David Thibodeaux, junior.

—Designated Player: Madison Mouton, Erath, junior, .476.

Honorable Mention

—Patterson: Makayla Knight and Katelyn Larson.

—Abbeville: Anne Marie Richard, Kennedy Gordon and Caley Roper.

—Erath: Riley Vincent, Courtney Dubois, Aubrey Desormeaux, Mary LeBlanc and Amber Theriot.

—Berwick: Maci Broussard and Morgan Toups.

—Kaplan: Je’ Johnnie and Molly Sistrunk.

—David Thibodeaux: Ashlyn Landry, Karleigh Foret and Dabrea Mouton.

Academic All-District

—Berwick: Morgan Toups, Alyssa Gray and Madison Carline.

—Kaplan: Meryl Guidry and Mallory Campbell.

—North Vermilion: Jodi Broussard, Kyler Lemaire and Brittney Primeaux.

—Patterson: Katelyn Larson, Kara Lawrence and Makayla Knight.

—David Thibodeaux: Karleigh Foret.

—Erath: Mary LeBlanc, Jacee Gainer and Chloe Landry.

(Courtesy of The Abbeville Meridional)