Eight Tri-City Area players earn LBCA All-Region 8 Team honors

Eight Tri-City area baseball players earned recognition on the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Region 8 Team.

Of the eight, six were from Berwick High, while the remaining two were from Morgan City.

Berwick’s selections included junior pitcher Mitchell Sanford, senior pitcher Patrick Robertson, senior catcher Lucas Hatch, senior infielder Kyle Pitre, junior infielder Zeph Hoffpauir and senior outfielder Reid Wiley.

Morgan City’s selections were senior infielder Logan Tingle and senior utility selection Morrquise Charles.

The team was chosen from players from Assumption, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, Lafourche, Terrebonne and St. Mary parishes whose coaches are Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association members.

The squad’s hitter of the year was E.D. White junior Wes Toups, an LSU commit, while South Lafourche senior Blake Ougel was the Pitcher of the Year.

Sanford, an LSU commitment, finished 7-1 on the mound with a 0.94 ERA. In 53.2 innings, he surrendered 17 runs (seven earned) on 29 hits with 17 walks and 68 strikeouts.

Offensively, he batted .370 with 12 doubles, five triples, one home run, 29 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He also scored 37 runs.

Sanford also played in the outfield where he had an .871 fielding percentage.

Robertson finished his senior season with a 6-2 record on the mound and a 2.35 ERA. In 39.2 innings, he surrendered, 19 runs (13 earned) on 33 hits with 13 walks and 42 strikeouts.

Offensively, he hit .381. Of his 40 hits, four were doubles and four were triples. He had 29 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and scored 27 runs.

Robertson, who also played in the outfield, had a .943 fielding percentage.

Pitre finished the year with a 9-3 mark on the mound with a 2.35 ERA. In 60.2 innings, he surrendered 40 runs (20 earned) on 39 hits with 29 walks and 75 strikeouts.

Offensively, he batted .467 batting with 16 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and 33 runs scored.

Pitre, who will continue his baseball career at Baton Rouge Community College, was a shortstop, too, with an .843 fielding percentage.

Hatch batted .418 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and 42 RBIs.

From his catcher position, Hatch had a .989 fielding percentage.

Wiley batted .463 with five doubles, one triple and 25 RBIs. He also stole 10 bases and scored 32 runs.

He had a .951 fielding percentage.

Hoffpauir batted .349 with eight doubles and six home runs. He had 39 RBIs, seven stolen bases and scored 39 runs.

He had a .957 fielding percentage.

Tingle hit .322 this season. Of hit 28 hits, one was a double, two were triples and one was a home run. He had 27 RBIs and scored 25 runs. Tingle also recorded a .528 on-base percentage, a .414 slugging percentage and stole 12 bases.

On the mound, he finished 5-2 with a 2.38 ERA. In 64.2 innings, he surrendered 49 runs (22 earned) on 70 hits with 32 walks and 66 strikeouts.

He also had an .878 fielding percentage.

Charles hit .423 this season with six doubles, one triple, six home runs and 26 RBIs. He scored 24 runs, had an on-base percentage of .549 and a slugging percentage of .747.

Defensively, Charles had a .946 fielding percentage.

Other representatives from District 7-4A, which Morgan City competes in, were: E.D. White senior pitcher Devin Desandro, South Lafourche senior utility selection Austin Cantrelle, Assumption senior utility selection Chandler Breaux, Vandebilt Catholic senior utility selection John Theriot and Assumption junior utility selection Kaleb Blanchard.