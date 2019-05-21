Eagles sweep All-District 7-1A individual honors

Central Catholic High School placed seven on the All-District 7-1A first-team baseball squad and swept the individual honors.

Senior Bryce Grizzaffi was named the district’s Most Valuable Player, while Central Catholic’s Tyler Jensen was named Coach of the Year.

The Eagles’ first-team selections were pitchers, junior Luke Barbier and sophomore Trent Hillen; Grizzaffi at catcher; first base, senior Brooks Thomas; third base, junior Philip Guarisco; and outfielders, junior Ryan Miller and senior Hunter Daigle.

Central Catholic had two second-team selections, pitcher, sophomore Caleb Menina, and utility selection, freshman Carter Williams.

Six Eagles were named honorable mention: freshman Freddie Calloway, sophomore Ross Thomas, juniors Grant Stansbury, Nathan Hebb and Gunnar Theriot and senior Sammy Spitale.

Below is the complete team:

First-Team:

Pitchers

—Luke Barbier, Central Catholic, Jr.

—Trent Hillen, Central Catholic, So.

—Parker Lafosse, Lafayette Christian Academy, Jr.

—Andrew Marceaux, Vermilion Catholic, Jr.

Catcher

—Bryce Grizzaffi, Central Catholic, Sr.

First Base

—Brooks Thomas, Central Catholic, Sr.

Second Base

—Daegan Mitchell, Lafayette Christian Academy, So. Shortstop

—Ethan Lege, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.

Third Base

—Phillip Guarisco, Central Catholic, Jr.

Outfield

—Moe Maxile, Vermilion Catholic, Jr.

—Ryan Miller, Central Catholic, Jr.

—Hunter Daigle, Central Catholic, Sr.

—Zachary Clement, Lafayette Christian Academy, Sr.

Utility

—Brylan Green, Lafayette Christian Academy, Fr.

—Jett Aube, Lafayette Christian Academy, Jr.

—Colin Broussard, Vermilion Catholic, Jr.

—Andre Leblanc, Vermilion Catholic, Jr.

MVP

—Bryce Grizzaffi, Central Catholic, Sr.

Coach of the Year

—Tyler Jensen, Central Catholic.

Second-Team

Pitchers

—Caleb Menina, Central Catholic, So.

—Michael Simien, Lafayette Christian Academy, Fr.

—Tucker Guidry, Lafayette Christian Academy, Fr.

—Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic, So.

Catcher

—Myles Justin, Lafayette Christian Academy, So.

First Base

—J.R. Bazar, Vermilion Catholic.

Second Base

—Cade Boudreaux, Highland Baptist, Jr.

Shortstop

—Trevyn Guilbeau, Centerville, Jr.

Third Base

—Paul Justin, Lafayette Christian Academy, Sr.

Outfield

—Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic, So.

—Griffin Guidry, Gueydan, Sr.

—Matthew Elrod, Highland Baptist, So.

—Caleb Lavender, Lafayette Christian Academy, Jr.

Utility

—Braden Gaspard, Centerville, Jr.

—Carter Williams, Central Catholic, Fr.

—Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist, So.

—Princeton Malbrue, Lafayette Christian Academy, Jr.

Honorable Mention:

—Gueydan: William Touchet, Sr.

—Central Catholic: Freddie Calloway, Fr.; Grant Stansbury, Jr.; Sammy Spitale, Sr.; Nathan Hebb, Jr.; Ross Thomas, So.; and Gunnar Theriot, Jr.

—Highland Baptist: Sadler Delahoussaye, So., and Dominick Boudreaux, Jr.

—Centerville: Morty Frederick, So., and Dravyn Guilbeau, Jr.

—Vermilion Catholic: J.P. Summers, So., and Garrett Wiggins, Sr.