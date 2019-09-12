Eagles looking to bounce back vs. Wolfpack

Central Catholic will be looking for its first win of the season in week two against West St. Mary in Morgan City after dropping a heartbreaker to Loreauville a week ago.

Loreauville scored the game-winning touchdown on fourth down with 19.5 seconds remaining for the eventual game winner.

While Central Catholic surrendered points off one turnover a week ago, in all, the Eagles turned the ball over four times.

This week, Central Catholic will face a West St. Mary squad who had trouble reaching the end zone a week ago as the Wolfpack fell to Patterson 14-12 at Patterson.

Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said West St. Mary is a “very athletic team”.

West St. Mary, which runs a spread offense, was led by quarterback Tayllin Druilhet last week. He threw for 321 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed four times for 33 yards.

“The quarterback does a really good job of executing,” Minton said. “(He) throws the ball well.”

Kobe Phillips, who had five catches for 91 yards a week ago, is “a big-play threat” the Eagles defense will have to be on the lookout for Thursday night, Minton said.

“He’s a speedster, and wherever he lines up — and they move him around a good bit — we’ve got to know where he’s at, and we’ve got to account for him,” Minton said.

Phillips actually was West St. Mary’s third-leading receiver Friday as Gerald Druillhet led the squad with six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, while Jhoilon Harris had three catches for 101 yards. Harris added a rushing touchdown Friday.

On defense, the Wolfpack run a 4-2-5 scheme.

A week ago in Central Catholic’s loss, Davidyione Bias led the Eagles’ ground game with 26 carries for 125 yards.

Central Catholic quarterback Ryan Miller completed 12 of 16 passes for 131 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Nathan Hebb had three catches for 52 yards and a score to lead Central Catholic’s receivers, while Carter Williams had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.

While Thursday’s game originally was scheduled to be played Friday in Baldwin, it was moved up a day and to Morgan City due to West St. Mary’s scoreboard being inoperable due to damage from Tropical Storm Barry this summer.