Donaldsonville rallies to spoil Patterson's upset bid, 30-27

With approximately five minutes remaining in Friday’s District 9-3A contest with the Donaldsonville Tigers, the Patterson High School Lumberjacks had a two-score lead and looked as if they could be on their way to a big-time upset and homecoming victory.

However, the Donaldsonville offense took advantage of two possessions late and held Patterson (2-6 overall, 0-3 in district) off the scoreboard for a stunning 30-27 victory.

Donaldsonville entered the game ranked No. 6 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A power rankings, while Patterson was ranked No. 43.

After a defensive struggle in the first half in which Patterson led 7-6 at halftime, both offenses got on track in the second half, combining for 43 points.

In a back-and-forth second half, Patterson took the lead for the final time with 9:29 remaining after Treylon Bennett scored on a 2-yard run on fourth down and goal.

The Lumberjacks’ two-point conversion was no good for a 20-18 advantage.

Following a touchback on the kickoff, Patterson got the ball back four plays later as Kyler Paul intercepted Donaldsonville quarterback Treveyon Brown at the Donaldsonville 30-yard line and returned the interception to the Tigers’ 16.

Five plays later, on fourth down at the Donaldsonville 2, Bennett again scored on a 2-yard run with 5:02 remaining. Jose Riveria’s extra point was good for a 27-18 Patterson advantage.

Donaldsonville (6-2, 2-1) recovered the kickoff at its own 39 yard line and moved down the field, eventually scoring on Brown’s 6-yard pass to Jamarcus Miller. The two-point conversion was no good, but Donaldsonville had cut its deficit to 27-24 with 2:26 remaining.

Donaldsonville’s onside kick attempt didn’t travel far enough, so the Lumberjacks took over at the Donaldsonville 44.

However, the Tigers limited Patterson to seven yards on three running plays, with the visitors using its timeouts to stop the clock.

Facing a fourth-down-and-three situation, Patterson quarterback Tylon Walton was sacked for a 3-yard loss, and Donaldsonville took over at its own 40.

The Tigers moved down the field, eventually scoring on a 21-yard pass play with 1:16 remaining. The two-point conversion failed, but Donaldsonville led 30-27.

Following the kickoff, Patterson took over on offense at its own 35.

While the Lumberjacks moved the ball to midfield after two Walton 10-yard runs, they were unable to complete their upset bid.

In the first half, the teams mostly were involved in a defensive struggle.

Both teams scored on their opening possessions, but then each team was unable to score again.

Patterson’s opening drive concluded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Allen Langston with 5:43 remaining in the first quarter. Riveria’s extra point gave Patterson a 7-0 lead.

Donaldsonville countered on a Robert Kent 47-yard run with 3:56 remaining in the first quarter. The Tigers’ two-point conversion pass was incomplete, and Patterson led 7-6.

The score remained the same through halftime, with Patterson making a fourth-down stand at its own 14 with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

In the third quarter, Donaldsonville recovered Patterson’s onside kick attempt to start the half, and the teams began to trade touchdowns.

Donaldsonville scored on its opening drive on Brown’s 15-yard run with 8:58 remaining in the third quarter for a 12-7 Donaldsonville lead, while Patterson respond on Walton’s 22-yard run with 5:33 remaining in the third period for a 14-12 Patterson lead after Riveria’s extra point.

Donaldsonville retook the lead at 18-14 on its next possession via a Brown 43-yard touchdown pass with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter before Patterson took its final lead on its next possession on the first of two Bennett touchdown runs.

Patterson finished the game with 283 yards of offense (248 rushing and 35 passing).

Walton led Patterson’s offense as he rushed 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, and he passed for 35 yards.

Langston added 17 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, while Bennett had two rushing touchdowns.

Josiah Jennings was Patterson’s top receiver with one reception for 21 yards.

Patterson will continue District 9-3A action Friday when it travels to face Class 3A’s top-ranked squad, St. James, Friday at 7 p.m.

Donaldsonville also will continue District 9-3A action on the road when it travels to face Lutcher Friday.