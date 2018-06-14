Dominique resigns as MCHS football coach

For the second time in the last six months and now less than three months before the start of the season, Morgan City High School will be looking for a new head football coach as Ferrante Dominique tendered his resignation Tuesday.

“It wasn’t an environment conducive for me to be successful,” he said as the reason for his resignation.

Dominique was hired in January to replace Eric Howard, who was not retained after a one-year stint leading the Tigers following a 2-8 overall mark and an 0-6 record in District 7-4A action.

Morgan City High School Principal Mickey Fabre said advertising for the position will be done immediately, both locally and on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association website.

“Hoping to close that advertisement period by next Friday … and then hoping to start calling in some candidates and starting the interview process,” he said.

Whoever takes over the Tigers will have extra time in the fall to work with the program as Dominique elected to forgo the Tigers’ spring workouts to instead take the extra time allowed in the fall.

Dominique came to Morgan City with experience in coaching and administration with a career coaching record of 47-33 with two district championships and a Class 1A state title in 2010. He also had a head coaching stop at South Plaquemines in 2016 where his squad finished 8-4 and advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.