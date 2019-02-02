David Thibodaux defeats Patterson 54-49 in OT

The battle among the top three teams in District 8-3A continued Tuesday night at Patterson at David Thibodaux knocked off the homestanding Lumberjacks 54-49 in overtime.

The win forced a two-way tie for second-place between the two teams with 6-2 records, while Abbeville retook the District lead at 7-1 with a victory against Kaplan Tuesday.

If Patterson and David Thibodaux win out, the league will finish with a three-way tie at the top between those two teams along with Abbeville.

In Tuesday’s contest, Patterson and David Thibodaux ended regulation tied at 46 after Patterson’s Dajon Richard hit the first of two free-throw attempts with 15.2 seconds remaining after being fouled on a layup attempt.

David Thibodaux missed two shots on its last possession for the victory and the teams went to overtime.

The Bulldogs dominated the overtime period, outscoring Patterson 8-3 for the win.

Early on, the game was close as David Thibodaux led 7-6 after a quarter, while the first half’s largest lead came at 27-21 when the Bulldogs connected on an inside bucket with 10 seconds remaining in the half.

Patterson’s Elijah Williams hit a buzzer beater to cut the Lumberjacks’ deficit to 27-23 at halftime.

In the third quarter, David Thibodaux went on a 8-2 run to begin the period to take a 35-25 lead with 4:45 remaining in the period.

However, Patterson responded with a 14-4 run to close the half, and the teams went to the fourth tied at 39.

Scoring was at a minimum in the fourth quarter, with the Bulldogs plagued by turnovers early on.

David Thibodaux didn’t hit its first field goal of the fourth period until 2:24 remained in regulation.

Kai Schexnayder led Patterson with 14 points. Other Patterson scorers were Williams, nine; Richard, eight; Irvin Celestine, seven; Tyrone Tillman and James Butler, four each; and Louis Jones, three.

Patterson will continue league play Friday when it hosts Kaplan.

David Thibodaux tops Patterson girls

David Thibodaux defeated the Patterson High School Lumberjills 59-20 in District 8-3A action at Patterson Friday.

Zorrie Spain led Patterson with 11 points. Other top Patterson contributors were Alayah Williams, six points, three rebounds and three steals; Randalyn Paul, two points and two rebounds; De’Asha Williams, one point and two rebounds; and LaNasia Firmin, two points.

Patterson (7-14, 1-8) will return to action Friday when it hosts Kaplan in league play.

Berwick top Highland Baptist

The Berwick Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 62-37 victory against Highland Baptist in nondistrict play in New Iberia Tuesday.

Berwick outscored Highland Baptist 20-5 in the first quarter, led 38-12 at halftime and took a 51-23 lead into the final period.

Blain Louviere led Berwick with 19 points, while Dayton Clark also reached double figures with 11. Other Berwick scorers were Hunter Seneca, nine; Hilton Span, seven; Keon Carbin, six; Chris Jones, five; Jamerson Williams, three; and Julius Ziegler, two.

Berwick (2-21 overall, 1-6 in district) will return to action Friday when it hosts Erath in district play.

MCHS tops E.D. White

The Morgan City High School Tigers opened District 7-4A action Tuesday with a 67-58 victory against E.D. White in Thibodaux.

Kerwin Francois led three Morgan City players in double figures with 20 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Deondre Grogan, 15; Jared Singleton, 14; Zion Landry, six; Devonta Grogan, five; Nylan Francis, four; and Leo Garrett, three.

The win snaps a four-game losing streak for Morgan City.

The Tigers (12-11, 1-0) will return to action Friday when they host South Terrebonne in district play.

CCHS falls to LCA

The Central Catholic Eagles fell to Lafayette Christian 56-42 in a battle of the top two teams in Division IV.

Lafayette Christian came into the District 7-1A contest ranked No. 1, while Central Catholic was No. 2.

Lafayette Christian led 15-9 after a quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 41-27 after three periods of play.

Davidyione Bias led Central Catholic with 10 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Taylor Blanchard and Elijah Swan, eight points each; DJ Lewis, seven; Brooks Thomas, six; and Demondrick Blackburn, three.

Central Catholic (16-7, 1-1) will return to action Thursday when it hosts Tuerlings Catholic in nondistrict action.

MCHS defeats EDW (girls)

The Morgan City Lady Tigers defeated E.D. White 55-30 in District 7-4A action in Thibodaux Tuesday.

Morgan City led 13-4 after a quarter, 28-13 at halftime and 40-23 after three quarters.

Sh’Diamond Holly led three Lady Tigers in double figures with 20 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Deryon Johnson, 17; Haylie Crappell, 13; Nikeshia Paddio, three; and Mariah Pleasant, two.

Morgan City (12-10, 1-2) will return to action when it hosts South Terrebonne Friday in district play.

LCA routs CCHS

Division IV’s top-ranked team, Lafayette Christian, routed Central Catholic 68-25 in Lafayette.

While Central Catholic trailed just 13-9 after a quarter, Lafayette Christian pulled away in the second period, outscoring Central Catholic 15-1 for a 28-10 halftime lead. The Lady Knights extended their lead to 53-22 after three periods of play.

Yani Johnson led Central Catholic with 11 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Lay Bertrand and Laurielle Bias, four each; and Lexi Landry and Caitlyn Picou, three each.

Central Catholic will return to action Friday when it hosts Highland Baptist in league play.

Berwick falls to

Highland Baptist

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell to Highland Baptist 49-34 on the road Tuesday.

No individual stats were available.

Berwick will return to action Friday when it hosts Erath in league play.