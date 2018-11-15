Central Catholic's Bryce Grizzaffi signs with SLU

Central Catholic High School's Bryce Grizzaffi signed his national letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond during a ceremony at Central Catholic High School Wednesday. Seated, from left, are Earline Grizzaffi, grandmother; Mia Grizzaffi, sister; Ronnie Grizzaffi, father; Bryce Grizzaffi; Amber Taylor, mother; and Peggy Baker, grandmother. Standing, are Central Catholic assistant baseball coaches Trey Smith and Gary Hebert, Central Catholic head baseball coach Tyler Jensen and Central Catholic assistant baseball coach Larry Lombardo. Grizzaffi is one of three area baseball standouts to sign scholarships Wednesday, joining Berwick's Mitchell Sanford (LSU) and Berwick's Zeph Hoffpauir (ULL). (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)