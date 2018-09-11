Central Catholic sweeps Lutcher

Central Catholic swept Lutcher 25-12, 25-13, 25-7 on the road Monday.

Yani Johnson led the Lady Eagles with nine kills and five solo blocks. Bailey Lipari added six kills, Katie Hoffpauir had 21 assists and Brooke Lipari contributed 11 digs.

Central Catholic (4-3) will return to action Tuesday with a top-10 Division IV matchup when the squad hosts Ascension Episcopal. Ascension Episcopal is ranked No. 1 in the latest Division IV power rankings released a week ago, while Central Catholic is No. 10. Junior varsity action between the two squads is set for a 4:30 p.m. start with varsity to follow at 5:30 p.m.

Berwick tops

Thibodaux

The Berwick Lady Panthers defeated Thibodaux in five sets on the road Monday.

Berwick won the game 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22, 20-18.

No individual stats were available.

Berwick (2-1) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Catholic-New Iberia. Freshman action is set for a 4 p.m. start, followed by junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.

Patterson defeats

Westgate

The Patterson Lumberjacks defeated Westgate 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-14) on the road Thursday.

Briyanna Butler led the squad with two aces, eight kills and two blocks. Other top Patterson contributors were Katelyn Larson, one ace and seven kills; Kara Lawrence, five aces, one kill and two digs; Gabby Marcel, seven aces, one dig and one block; Deja Dugar, three aces and three assists; Emma Marin, two aces and three assists; and Alayah Williams, one ace and three digs.

Patterson (3-1) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Abbeville. Junior varsity action is set for a 4 p.m. start with varsity to follow at 5 p.m.

MCHS wins twice

The Morgan City High School Lady Tigers defeated Terrebonne and St. Martinville last week.

On Sept. 4, Morgan City topped Terrebonne 3-1 (25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 25-8).

Sh’Diamond Holly led Morgan City with one ace, 16 kills, four solo blocks, two block assists, two assists and 11 digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Jolee Nini, one kill, 21 assists and 10 digs; Mary Vincent, one ace, two kills, 19 assists and six digs; Haylie Crappell, 14 digs and four kills; Karmen Peterson, six aces, four kills, one solo block and three digs; McKenzi Smith, three aces, one assist and 14 digs; and Jamia Francois, one ace, one block assist and eight digs.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City fell 2-0 (25-19, 26-24).

Thursday, Morgan City swept St. Martinville in varsity action

Holly and Nini led Morgan City’s offense. Holly had four aces, 12 kills, two block assists, one assist and 12 digs, while Nini had 32 assists and two digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Smith, three aces, two assists and 11 digs; Francois, seven kills and two digs; Peterson, one ace, nine kills and four digs; and Crappell, one ace, five kills and eight digs.

Morgan City’s junior varsity won 2-1 (23-25, 25-22, 15-5), while the Lady Tigers freshmen team won 2-0 (28-26, 21-18) as the teams played 40 minutes.

Morgan City (5-2) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Delcambre. Freshmen action is set for a 3:30 p.m. start with junior varsity follow at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m.