Central Catholic sweeps Academy of Our Lady

The Central Catholic High School volleyball team swept Academy of Our Lady in the Lady Eagles final regular-season contest Monday in Morgan City.

Central Catholic won the contest by scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-11.

“We’ve been off for a while, and that always scares me going into the playoffs, but we seemed to be able to find our rhythm going late into the third (set), so that’s always good.”

In game one, Central Catholic (33-8) took the lead for good at 6-5 on a kill by Caroline Green and even-tually extended it to as much as 10 points on two occasions, the last on Yani Johnson’s ace. The Lady Eagles closed the set on a Caroline Green kill.

In game two, Academy of Our Lady turned the tables to start the set and seemed to have the upper hand, adjusting to Johnson’s powerful hitting at the net.

The Penguins took as much as a 10-4 lead after Kenidee Bailey’s block.

However, a combination of Central Catholic offensive moves and Academy of Our Lady miscues allowed the Lady Eagles to close the gap and tie the score at 11.

The teams tied the contest five more times, the last at 18 on a Central Catholic ball handling error.

Central Catholic clinched the win on an Academy of Our Lady hitting error.

In game three, Central Catholic took the lead early and extended to as much as 14 on the game’s final point when Johnson put down a kill.

Johnson was responsible for six of Central Catholic’s final 10 points with three kills and three blocks.

“When she wants to, she has that ability to take over the game,” Wise said. “We’re hoping to see more of that leading us into the playoffs.”

Johnson finished the game with 18 kills, one ace, two digs and 12 blocks.

Academy of Our Lady Coach Don Landry complimented the Lady Eagles, particularly Johnson.

“She came in and she dominated for the most part,” Don Landry said.

He said in game two, the Penguins executed their plan but not entirely.

“Momentum was definitely heading in our direction,” he said. “We had a plan. Unfortunately, we didn’t execute it to its fullest, but we executed it to some degree. Once again, they’re a very good team, we’re going to go back to the drawing board and continue to work hard and hopefully we’ll have some success next time we play them.”

Other top Central Catholic contributors were: Katie Hoffpauir, 29 assists, five kills and nine digs; Brooke Lipari, 14 digs; Green, nine kills and three blocks; and Symone Wiggins, seven digs.

NOTES: Central Catholic honored its 2003 state championship volleyball team Monday. The squad finished that season with a 37-6 mark and defeated Episcopal School of Acadiana in the finals. Episcopal School of Acadiana, according to the school’s website, had won the previous 16 state champion-ships from 1987-2002. … Central Catholic also honored its five seniors: Green, Sydney Williams, Brook Lipari, Bailee Lipari and Elise Hidalgo during Senior Night festivities.