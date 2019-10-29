Central Catholic shuts out Covenant Christian, 49-0

Central Catholic did nearly everything coach Tommy Minton could ask in Thursday’s homecoming game at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City.

Central Catholic (4-3 overall, 2-0 in district) won for the third straight week with Thursday’s 49-0 victory.

The game originally was scheduled for Friday but was moved up a day due to the threat of inclement weather.

Central Catholic took an early 14-0 lead and got the running game going while the defense was dominant.

Hugh Hamer and Davidyione Bias combined to help Central Catholic grab the early lead. Hamer broke free for a 79-yard run down to the Covenant Christian 1-yard on the Eagles’ third play from scrimmage. Bias scored on the next play for a 7-0 Central Catholic lead with 11:01 remaining in the opening quarter.

After a Lions’ punt, Bias added a 5-yard score with 2:40 remaining in the opening period for a 14-0 Eagles lead. Covenant Christian (2-6, 0-2) had two first downs in the first quarter.

“I thought the offensive line did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” Minton said. “We had a ton of chunk plays in the running game, and I thought our quarterback (Ryan Miller) ran really hard tonight and all the backs ran hard.”

Multiple Eagles scored touchdowns in Thursday’s victory.

In the second quarter, Bias added a 10-yard touchdown run with 6:18 remaining as he and Hamer added big runs.

Central Catholic ended the first half with a big sack by Trent Hillen.

“Defensively, we controlled the line of scrimmage,” Minton said. “Every now and then they would pop a trap for 8 or 9 yards, and that was OK. Overall, I thought we did a good job of tackling and controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”

Central Catholic out-gained Covenant Christian 274 total yards (247 rushing and 27 passing) to 70 total yards (67 rushing and 3 passing) at halftime.

The second half was much like the first with Covenant Christian’s offense shooting itself in the foot with penalties. The Lions finished with 11 penalties for 105 yards.

Hamer added a 14-yard score with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter to extend the Eagles’ lead to 28-0.

Central Catholic’s Ethan Majewski recovered a Covenant Christian fumble leading to Miller’s 9-yard score with just 25 seconds remaining in the third quarter for a 35-0 lead.

Bias finished the game with eight carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns, while Hamer had 12 carries for 117 yards and two scores. Damondrick Blackburn added 77 yards on 12 carries.

Central Catholic finished with 410 yards of offense (383 yards rushing and 27 yards passing), while Covenant Christian managed just 148 total yards (145 rushing and 3 passing).

Central Catholic will continue District 8-1A play Nov. 1 when it travels to New Iberia to face Highland Baptist.

Additional reporting by KWBJ TV 22.