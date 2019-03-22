Central Catholic recognizes 1999 Class 1A state championship baseball team

Central Catholic High School recognized its 1999 Class 1A state championship baseball team during the Eagles' annual baseball tournament earlier this month. Team members present were, from left, Greg Baker, James Irwin, Eric Patureau, Corey Sauce, Jeremy Whipple, Brandt Sanders, Tim Daigle, Chadd Dubois, Jon Meyer, Grant Autrey, Scott Richoux, Andy Gros, Assistant Coach Dan Irwin and Head Coach Aaron Bodin.