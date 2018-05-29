Central Catholic places 4 softball players on All-District 7-1A first team

Central Catholic had four members of its softball team earn first-team All-District 7-1A honors.

Senior pitcher Sara Thomas, senior outfielder Kaleigh Navarro and senior utility selections Taylor Picou and Kelly Russo each were first-team selections.

The Lady Eagles had one second-team selection, junior utility selection Brooke Lipari, and five honorable mention picks: Shelbie Mabile, Bailee Lipari, Rylie Theriot, Haley Fontenot and Alanni Landry.

Hanson senior shortstop Alyssa Young was the district MVP, while Clint Frith of district champion Vermilion Catholic was Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete all-district team:

First Team

Pitcher: Kelli Frith, 10th grade, Vermilion Catholic; Sara Thomas, 12th, Central Catholic; Haley Peters, 12th, Highland Baptist; Hilary Pillaro, 7th, Hanson.

Catcher: Sadie Boudreaux, 11th, Vermilion Catholic.

First base: Heather Peters, 12th, Highland Baptist.

Second base: Cady Roberts, 11th, Vermilion Catholic.

Third base: Marlee Darden, 12th, Centerville.

Shortstop: Allyssa Young, 12th, Hanson.

Outfield: Camille Baker, 10th, Hanson; Kaleigh Navarro, 12th, Central Catholic; Emily Boudreaux, 10th, Vermilion Catholic.

Utility: Rylie Candella, 12th, Centerville; Ainsley Mallet, 11th, Vermilion Catholic; Taylor Picou, 12th, Central Catholic; Kelly Russo, 12th, Central Catholic. MVP: Allyssa Young, 12th, Hanson.

Coach of Year: Clint Frith, Vermilion Catholic.

Second Team

Pitcher: Chelsi Hebert, 9th, Centerville; Emma LeJeune, 8th, Gueydan; Janci Aube, 8th, LCA.

Catcher: Kaylee Broussard, 12th, Hanson.

First Base, Anne Catherine Gallet, 11th, Vermilion Catholic.

Second Base, Stevie Credeur, 9th, LCA.

Third Base, Emily Bertrand, 10th, Vermilion Catholic.

Shortstop, Ashari Terry, 12th, Gueydan.

Outfield, Marin Barras, 9th, Highland Baptist; Rosie Hagle, 10th, Vermilion Catholic; Maegan LeBlanc, 11th, Hanson.

Utility: Blair Abshire, 11th, Highland Baptist; Rachael LeBlanc, 12th, Centerville; Sarah Diaz, 9th, LCA; Mya Vincent, 12th, Gueydan; Brooke Lipari, 11th, Central Catholic.

Honorable mention:

Centerville: Grace LeBlanc, Nevaeh McDaniel and Dymond Darden.

Central Catholic: Shelbie Mabile, Bailee Lipari, Rylie Theriot, Haley Fontenot and Alanni Landry.

Gueydan: Gwendolyn Hebert, Kendra LaComb, Sydnie Simon and Rebekah Lepretre.

Highland Baptist: Allison Sprague.

Vermilion Catholic: Mackay Suire and Lexie Richard.