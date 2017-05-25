Central Catholic High School recognized its softball team during an awards ceremony Thursday. Award winners included Brooke Lipari (first-team All-District 7-1A), Riley Theriot (honorable mention All-District 7-1A), Sarah Thomas (first-team All-District 7-1A), Hallie Autin (first-team All-District 7-1A), Taylor Picou (second-team All-District 7-1A), Tori Estay (honorable mention All-District 7-1A), Haley Fontenot (second-team All-District 7-1A), Bailee Lipari (honorable mention All-District 7-1A), Kelly Russo (second-team All-District 7-1A), Emma Aucoin (first-team All-District 7-1A) and Kaleigh Navarro (second-team All-District 7-1A). Not pictured is Alaysia Williams (honorable mention All-District 7-1A). All team members received academic All-District 7-1 honors. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Becky Fontenot)

Central Catholic High School softball award winners

Thu, 05/25/2017 - 12:40am Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo above)

