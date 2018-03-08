CCHS' Yani Johnson earns 1st-team All-District 7-1A honors

Central Catholic was represented on the All-District 7-1A girls’ basketball first-team with one selection.

The Lady Eagles’ Yani Johnson, a sophomore, made the top squad. She averaged a double-double with 15.4 points per game and 12.2 rebounds per contest, along with 1.23 assists.

Central Catholic had one second-team selection, Jalaysia “Lay” Bertrand, and three honorable mention picks, Lexi Landry, Sydney Williams and Aaliyah Poole.

The Lady Eagles’ Taylor Picou was named to the district’s Defensive team.

Central Catholic had eight players earn Academic All-District honors: Landry, Picou, Caitlyn Picou, Rachel Rogers, Charlotte Callais, Rylie Theriot, Williams and Bertrand.

District champion and eventual state champion Lafayette Christian swept the individual honors as Megan Abrams, a University of Alabama signee, was named District MVP, and Errol Rogers is the district’s Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete all-district team:

First Team

—Megan Abrams, Lafayette Christian Academy, Sr. (18.1 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 3 steals per game and 2 assists per game); Jay Demouchet, Vermilion Catholic, Jr., (12 points per game, 3 rebounds per game, 4 steals per game and 6 assists per contest); Ashari Terry, Gueydan, Sr., (12 points per game, 14 rebounds per game, 5 steals per game and 7 assists per game); Casey Fitzgerald, Hanson, Sr., (12.8 points per game, 1.8 rebounds per game, 1.6 steals per game and 1 assist per game); and Yani Johnson, Central Catholic, So., (15.4 points per game, 12.2 rebounds per game and 1.23 assists per contest).

MVP: Megan Abrams, Lafayette Christian Academy

Coach of the Year: Errol Rogers, Lafayette Christian Academy

Second Team

—Jalaysia Bertrand, Central Catholic; Erin Rogers, Lafayette Christian Academy; Autumn Chassion, Lafayette Christian Academy; Camryn Sensley, Highland Baptist; and Allyssa Young, Hanson.

Defensive Team

—Taylor Picou, Central Catholic; Kendra Petry, Gueydan; Allyssa Young, Hanson; Jasey Roy, Highland Baptist; Breyelle Porter, Lafayette Christian; and Ainsley Mallet, Vermilion Catholic.

Honorable Mention

—Central Catholic: Lexi Landry, Sydney Williams and Aaliyah Poole.

—Gueydan: Kendra Petry and Ryleigh Istre.

—Hanson: Carlie Pellerin, Sarah Daniel, Kaylee Broussard and Camille Baker.

—Highland Baptist: Jasey Roy.

—Lafayette Christian: Breyelle Porter, Ajayha Simpson, Sasha Rudd and Janae Duffy.

—Vermilion Catholic: Kelli Frith, Kylie White and Anne Catherine Gallet.

Academic All-District

—Central Catholic: Lexi Landry, Taylor Picou, Caitlyn Picou, Rachel Rogers, Charlotte Callais, Rylie Theriot, Sydney Williams and Jalaysia Bertrand.