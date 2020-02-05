Article Image Alt Text

Central Catholic's Grant Cheramie competes in the squat at the inaugural Central Catholic High School Invitational, presented by Thibodaux Regional Sports Medicine Center. Cheramie, who won the 275-pound class, was the Eagles' top lifter. He had a total weight of 1,155 pounds with a 445-pound squat, a 225-pound bench press and a 485-pound deadlift. (Submitted Photo/Coby Minton)

Braeden Arceneaux, left, an eight-grade student at Pine High School in Franklinton, placed second in the 114-pound class at Saturday's Central Catholic High School Invitational, presented by Thibodaux Regional Sports Medicine Center. Arceneaux is the son of former Morgan City High School powerlifter Jason Arceneaux, who is his son's personal trainer. With Arceneaux are the winner of the weight class, Berwick's Justin Arceneaux, center, and third-place finisher Tate Fontenot of Central Catholic. (Submitted Photo/Howard Castay)

CCHS wins its inaugural powerlifting meet

Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:47pm

