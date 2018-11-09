CCHS will host OCS in Division IV first round

Central Catholic will have its hands full in the opening round Division IV playoffs Friday when Ouachita Christian comes to Tiger Stadium in Morgan City.

Central Catholic (6-4 overall, 4-2 in District 7-1A), the No. 8 seed, closed the regular season with a 44-0 loss to Vermilion Catholic. Central Catholic had won four straight prior to its loss in the regular-season finale.

“I felt the last half of the season we played some pretty good football,” Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said. “And then we get to week 10 and we didn’t show up for whatever reason, but that’s the beautiful part of high school football. Everybody is 0-0 (in the playoffs). You win, you keep playing. You lose, and we start bouncing basketballs.”

Davidyione Bias leads Central Catholic with 962 yards on 211 carries with 12 touchdowns, while quarterback DeDe Gant has 71 carries for 591 yards and eight touchdowns. Hugh Hamer has 45 carries for 294 yards and four scores.

Through the air, Gant’s completed 50 of 89 passes for 837 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Brooks Thomas is Central Catholic’s leading receiver with 21 catches for 433 yards and six touchdowns, while Bryce Grizzaffi has 15 catches for 246 yards four scores.

Ouachita Christian (7-3 overall, 5-2 in District 2-1A), the No. 9 seed, finished the regular season with a 54-0 victory against Delta Charter in District 2-1A action.

“They’re a very, very sound program, and they like to play power football,” Minton said. “They will mix in a little play-action.”

Senior quarterback Turner Carr has completed 101 of 201 passes for 1,676 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has rushed 97 times for 402 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Junior Will Fitzhugh leads the ground game with 154 carries for 1,188 yards with 17 touchdowns. He also has 21 catches for 383 yards and six touchdowns.

Sophomore Hunter Herring has 17 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns

Senior Grant Shepherd has 23 receptions for 392 yards and eight scores while junior Eli Extine has 24 receptions for 426 yards.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Additional reporting by Review Sports Editor Geoff Stoute.