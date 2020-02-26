Article Image Alt Text

(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Article Image Alt Text

Morgan City and Central Catholic met in jamboree action in Morgan City Saturday, with Central Catholic winning 17-0.
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

CCHS tops MCHS in jamboree

Wed, 02/26/2020 - 2:42pm

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020