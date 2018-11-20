Terre'yann Johnson
(The Daily Review/File Photo)
Brooke Lipari
(The Daily Review/File Photo)
Latashia Wise
(The Daily Review/File Photo)
Katie Hoffpauir
(The Daily Review/File Photo)
Caroline Green
(The Daily Review/File Photo)
Ava Nicar
(The Daily Review/File Photo)
Bailee Lipari
(The Daily Review/File Photo)
CCHS sweeps individual honors on all-district team
Central Catholic High School swept the individual honors on the All-District 6-V volleyball team.
Central Catholic junior Terre’yann Johnson was named the district’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, while senior Brooke Lipari is the district’s Defensive MVP. Central Catholic’s Latashia Wise is the Coach of the Year.
The Lady Eagles had four other first-team selections: Caroline Green, Katie Hoffpauir, Bailee Lipari and Ava Nicar.
Central Catholic had two second-team selections, Lexi Landry and Emma Simmons and three honorable mention picks, Symone Wiggins, Rayne Hotard and Rachel Rogers.
Central Catholic won the district title with a 3-0 mark.
Below is the complete all-district team:
Offensive MVP: Terre’yann Johnson, Central Catholic
Defensive MVP: Brooke Lipari, Central Catholic
Coach of the Year: Latashia Wise, Central Catholic
First Team
Caroline Green, Central Catholic
Katie Hoffpauir, Central Catholic
Bailee Lipari, Central Catholic
Ava Nicar, Central Catholic
Jordyn Marie, Houma Christian School
Isabella Bourgeois, Houma Christian School
Dalesia Williams, Houma Christian School
Xariel Washington, Houma Christian School
Amiya Lumar, West St. John
Second Team
Jazzmen Jackson, West St. John
Jarae Jackson, West St. John
Kyli Vontour, West St. John
Antoinette Boquet, Covenant Christian Academy
Celena Odom, Covenant Christian Academy
Jayda Ward, Houma Christian School
Abby Ricker, Houma Christian School
Lillie Ricker, Houma Christian School
Lexi Landry, Central Catholic
Emma Simmons, Central Catholic
Honorable mention
Central Catholic: Symone Wiggins, Rayne Hotard and Rachel Rogers.
Houma Christian: Alex McKeon and Laura Lemaire.
West St. John: Aaliyah Bailey and Shia Thomas.
Covenant Christian: Chelsea Arceneaux.
(Courtesy of The Houma Courier)