CCHS sweeps individual honors on all-district team

Central Catholic High School swept the individual honors on the All-District 6-V volleyball team.

Central Catholic junior Terre’yann Johnson was named the district’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, while senior Brooke Lipari is the district’s Defensive MVP. Central Catholic’s Latashia Wise is the Coach of the Year.

The Lady Eagles had four other first-team selections: Caroline Green, Katie Hoffpauir, Bailee Lipari and Ava Nicar.

Central Catholic had two second-team selections, Lexi Landry and Emma Simmons and three honorable mention picks, Symone Wiggins, Rayne Hotard and Rachel Rogers.

Central Catholic won the district title with a 3-0 mark.

Below is the complete all-district team:

Offensive MVP: Terre’yann Johnson, Central Catholic

Defensive MVP: Brooke Lipari, Central Catholic

Coach of the Year: Latashia Wise, Central Catholic

First Team

Caroline Green, Central Catholic

Katie Hoffpauir, Central Catholic

Bailee Lipari, Central Catholic

Ava Nicar, Central Catholic

Jordyn Marie, Houma Christian School

Isabella Bourgeois, Houma Christian School

Dalesia Williams, Houma Christian School

Xariel Washington, Houma Christian School

Amiya Lumar, West St. John

Second Team

Jazzmen Jackson, West St. John

Jarae Jackson, West St. John

Kyli Vontour, West St. John

Antoinette Boquet, Covenant Christian Academy

Celena Odom, Covenant Christian Academy

Jayda Ward, Houma Christian School

Abby Ricker, Houma Christian School

Lillie Ricker, Houma Christian School

Lexi Landry, Central Catholic

Emma Simmons, Central Catholic

Honorable mention

Central Catholic: Symone Wiggins, Rayne Hotard and Rachel Rogers.

Houma Christian: Alex McKeon and Laura Lemaire.

West St. John: Aaliyah Bailey and Shia Thomas.

Covenant Christian: Chelsea Arceneaux.

(Courtesy of The Houma Courier)